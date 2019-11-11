Hollywood seems like a pretty crappy place full of pretty crappy people, but as with everything else, there are notable exceptions. Chris Pratt is one of them.

Check out his fantastic Veterans Day tribute:

This is my older brother Cully. #happyveteransday I always wanted to be exactly like him. We were the same size despite our three year difference in age so as a kid I would wear the same clothes he wore, literally… https://t.co/5WSJnRkZEA — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 11, 2019

Here’s the full Instagram post:

Just a really genuine reminder as to what this day is really about from one of the most genuine guys out there.

Beautiful ❤️ — Angela Marshall (@hugsandsnugs67) November 11, 2019

Love it Chris! Amazing tribute! — Jaime (@jaimehillwrites) November 11, 2019

What an incredible tribute. Thank you for sharing. — Alli and I (@AlliandI) November 11, 2019

That's a beautifully written tribute to a brother, one of the most heartfelt I've ever read. — Belinda Webb (@Belinda31042210) November 11, 2019

This is a most awesome tribute! Thank you sir, for articulating what so many of us, civilians and Veterans alike, feel about our Sisters and Brothers in service to our nation! Thank you! — Sksknwldg (@sksknwldg) November 11, 2019