Yesterday, independent journalist Andy Ngo spoke at the Heritage Foundation about the threat posed by the masked thugs of Antifa. As a victim of Antifa violence, Ngo is more than qualified to discuss this particular subject.

But VICE, WIRED, NPR, and Daily Beast journalist Matt Laslo wasn’t really interested in what Ngo had to say. No, he was far more focused on the real issue at hand: Andy Ngo’s sympathy for the white supremacist cause.

When people say that honest journalism is dead, they’re talking about journalists like Matt Laslo.

Wow. So journalism. Much professional.

Pathetic.

