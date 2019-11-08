Yesterday, independent journalist Andy Ngo spoke at the Heritage Foundation about the threat posed by the masked thugs of Antifa. As a victim of Antifa violence, Ngo is more than qualified to discuss this particular subject.

But VICE, WIRED, NPR, and Daily Beast journalist Matt Laslo wasn’t really interested in what Ngo had to say. No, he was far more focused on the real issue at hand: Andy Ngo’s sympathy for the white supremacist cause.

7 DC police cars, uniformed and undercover cops all over and an ominous dude with big binoculars on the roof – all for white suppremicist sympathizer Andy Ngo’s speech at @Heritage. One officer told me all the security is being paid for by DC taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/xLK5wkSHgv — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) November 7, 2019

When people say that honest journalism is dead, they’re talking about journalists like Matt Laslo.

White supremacist sympathizer? Always had that hunch you were a garbage reporter, now it’s confirmed. — john (@Todd58572606) November 7, 2019

Don’t know him. But read on the fly that he allowed white supremacists to have a say in editing his footage. Untrue? — Matt Laslo (@MattLaslo) November 7, 2019

Wow. So journalism. Much professional.

Jfc — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 8, 2019

“Don’t know him. But read on the fly” — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 8, 2019

Pathetic.

He's a what now? — Regs (@r3gulations) November 8, 2019

Why would you say that? It’s just wrong. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) November 8, 2019

Because people like you, who should be sued into oblivion and never hired as a journalist again, irresponsibly call him, a gay Asian man, a 'white supremacist sympathizer.' https://t.co/yQ66kCaM9k — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 8, 2019