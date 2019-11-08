As Twitchy told you, Elizabeth Warren said today that she’s “open to suspending deportations as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform”:

Elizabeth Warren: "I am open to suspending deportations as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform." pic.twitter.com/FH3nyahyDo — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) November 8, 2019

And speaking of illegal immigration, check out how they fit into her Medicare for All plan:

.@ewarren says that her Medicare-For-All plan “covers everyone regardless of immigration status.”pic.twitter.com/feb5VY7PV4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2019

Oh, OK.

Cool cool, so we just get to pay for literally everyone’s healthcare. One foot across the border and you can have part of my paycheck. Neat. https://t.co/00L4Z0nWll — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 8, 2019

So we are now going to pay for health care for the entire world. Sounds like a solid plan. — The other Donald (@donva56) November 8, 2019

So, she plans to tax the “hell” out of everyone to pay for health care for everyone, including those who dont pay taxes and those who are here illegally. I can not be the only one who thinks this is messed up? — Raul C (@bornagainrep) November 8, 2019

No, you are most definitely not the only one who thinks it’s messed up:

So, the cost will be even higher? She is delusional. — Laura Corriss (@LauraCorriss) November 8, 2019

She is a nut — Rick Paul (@PaulRickpaul2) November 8, 2019

It's like she's trying to sabotage the legislation. It's like it's all just a big populist ploy to get stupid people to vote for her and she has no intention on following through with any of it. I'd be insulted if I were a supporter. https://t.co/9CClGjTq6s — RBe (@RBPundit) November 8, 2019

She must be living in some alternate universe, where everything is free and unicorns fart money.#Delusional https://t.co/jFlJclHj90 — Ge🦃rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) November 8, 2019

sure, while we are at it, it will cure all disease and not cost a penny and you get a pony after each doctors visit — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) November 8, 2019

She’s lost her mind lmao — AV (@Avelazq123) November 8, 2019

We are going to have illegal aliens have all the medical care and all the universities and all the foods and all the things and we will not raise taxes on the middle class, Bill Gates will pay for it. Please vote for me, im native american — Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) November 8, 2019

This lady is a whack job. Dems had better hope she's not the nominee. https://t.co/cxuYxfgFSy — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) November 8, 2019

You need to win back PA, WI, and MI and you're telling these folks that their tax dollars are gonna go to covering people you cut the legal immigration line. Yeah, good luck with that. — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) November 8, 2019

Warren is literally writing Trump's Midwest campaign ads for him. The fracking ban alone is a killer much less free Medicare for anyone that crosses the border. It's almost like she wants to lose for purity's sake. — ConservativeBlackMan 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@NevilleD35) November 8, 2019