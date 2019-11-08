As Twitchy told you, Elizabeth Warren said today that she’s “open to suspending deportations as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform”:

And speaking of illegal immigration, check out how they fit into her Medicare for All plan:

Oh, OK.

No, you are most definitely not the only one who thinks it’s messed up:

