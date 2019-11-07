Elizabeth Warren has lied about a lot of things in her life. With any luck, she’s lying about this as well:
Elizabeth Warren says she prefers "Netflix & Chill" over "Broadway & Dinner" and I just threw up in my mouth a little. pic.twitter.com/Cf72YVssMA
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 7, 2019
No. No no no no no no no.
Does she know what that means?
— русский Rick (@TrickyRickDaddy) November 7, 2019
All of us to Warren rn. pic.twitter.com/4ETIHRCrFr
— G (@gb2424) November 7, 2019
For our own mental health, let’s just assume that, like “selfies,” she doesn’t actually know what “Netflix and Chill” means.
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 7, 2019
jeez, what a horndog https://t.co/P6H1KIjgrs
— Neva the #1 American elbow doctor of New Jersey (@pipandbaby) November 7, 2019
She’s now promoting abstinence via reverse psychology!
— Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) November 7, 2019
— DUSTY CRACKA (@DustyCracka) November 7, 2019
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 7, 2019
— Chihoowa' oshi' (@DroppinTheMitts) November 7, 2019
Jfc
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) November 7, 2019
There's a visual image I didn't want …
— Dave Goeing (@DaveGoeing) November 7, 2019
This alone should disqualify her. Her garbage socialist policies are bad enough. But this? No American of any political stripe should be OK with this.
— Phil (@Phillipdela) November 7, 2019
https://t.co/KGu1nYzktN pic.twitter.com/o8X6ttJPj8
— Dodd (@Amuk3) November 7, 2019
— Citizen J (@CitizenJEsq) November 7, 2019
'Scuse me while I boot my lunch https://t.co/h8UbtLVhdT
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 7, 2019
‘Scuse us while we join you.