Ben Shapiro is set to speak tomorrow at Stanford University at the invitation of the Stanford College Republicans. And some of Stanford’s liberal students are welcoming the opportunity to hear a conservative’s point of view.

Just kidding! They’re holding a “silent rally” and likening him to an insect:

Nothing says fighting intolerance like depicting your political opponents as insects to be exterminated. Well done, Stanford SJWs! pic.twitter.com/zUIyyC7lpd — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 6, 2019

Oh.

How "enlightened" of them. — Jeff Borden (@realJeffBorden) November 6, 2019

Isn’t it, though?

Leftists welcoming the yarmulke-clad Orthodox Jewish speaker to campus with posters of insecticide with his name on it and his pic interspersed with insects pic.twitter.com/OUuPZjSSj0 — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 6, 2019

At least there isn't a long, painful history related to calling Jews pests or anything… — ᴾᴿᴬᴳ 🦖 (@pragmatometer) November 6, 2019

No. This is juuuust fine.