Ben Shapiro is set to speak tomorrow at Stanford University at the invitation of the Stanford College Republicans. And some of Stanford’s liberal students are welcoming the opportunity to hear a conservative’s point of view.
Just kidding! They’re holding a “silent rally” and likening him to an insect:
Nothing says fighting intolerance like depicting your political opponents as insects to be exterminated. Well done, Stanford SJWs! pic.twitter.com/zUIyyC7lpd
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 6, 2019
Oh.
How "enlightened" of them.
— Jeff Borden (@realJeffBorden) November 6, 2019
Isn’t it, though?
Leftists welcoming the yarmulke-clad Orthodox Jewish speaker to campus with posters of insecticide with his name on it and his pic interspersed with insects pic.twitter.com/OUuPZjSSj0
— Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) November 6, 2019
At least there isn't a long, painful history related to calling Jews pests or anything…
— ᴾᴿᴬᴳ 🦖 (@pragmatometer) November 6, 2019
No. This is juuuust fine.
Yikes.
— Will Upton 🇻🇦⚙️⏩ (@wupton) November 6, 2019