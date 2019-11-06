Beto O’Rourke has experienced several bouts of public humiliation, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad candidate.
DNC Chair Tom Perez just encouraged Beto O'Rourke to run again for Senate in Texas.
Perez indeed seems to think Beto O’Rourke would be a solid candidate:
Here's DNC Chair Tom Perez encouraging Beto O'Rourke to run again for Senate in Texas because it's a "battleground state" for Democrats. pic.twitter.com/gI2cXnbMEi
Even if Texas is a “battleground state,” for Tom Perez to actually entertain the idea that O’Rourke could win if he runs suggests that Tom Perez is not a serious person.
how many times does that guy have to lose
Apparently the limit does not exist.
As a Texan, I 100% recommend this. I also recommend the DNC and progressives across the US pour as much money as they can into his campaign.
Perez wants to waste more of the party’s shrinking budget https://t.co/kxTCR0S1NJ
Please waste even more money on that clown.
MAKE IT RAIN!!!!! https://t.co/NmaQjDPhTL
Dems be all… pic.twitter.com/5IPWrydisq
