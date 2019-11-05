Earlier today, in response to the brutal murders of three Mormon mothers and six of their children in Mexico, Donald Trump said it’s time for Mexico and the United States to join forces and “wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth”:
This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019
But Univision journalist and Washington Post columnist León Krauze thinks the solution to this deadly problem is much simpler than waging war. Just ban assault weapons:
You want to help México?
Ban assault weapons. https://t.co/TaNI4dfBie
— León Krauze (@LeonKrauze) November 5, 2019
Wow, great idea! Wait, what?
This is a joke right???
— Ken 🇺🇸⚖️🗽👌✌️🤟🤘🖖✊ (@kennymac1964) November 5, 2019
LOL
Wait. You're serious? https://t.co/lZf4AbA5Bz
— RBe (@RBPundit) November 5, 2019
Right. Ban them, so that the drug cartels will give them up. Brilliant.
— keith empie (@kempie9901) November 5, 2019
Yes THEN the cartels will disarm. How did we not think of this before.
— BigRedDRUHMyo (@BigRedDRUHMyo) November 5, 2019
And then only the Cartels have them. Genius.
— JDDJ🇺🇸⛳🇮🇪 (@irishfiveo) November 5, 2019
Yes, we need to make things easier for the cartels.
— Dina Hinckley (@hinck07) November 5, 2019
I’m so happy you’re in no position of legislative power.
— bruh (@ecksdeeAylmao) November 5, 2019
this is the dumbest thing I've read today
— Sir Justus Daniel Eapen Jr. ✝️🦅⚗️ (@justuseapen) November 5, 2019
In the running for #StupidestTweet2019.
— Bruce Williams (@bdw_indiana) November 5, 2019
Wanna help Mexico?
Ban Avocados
— Malak Kobbe (@Malak_Kobbe) November 5, 2019