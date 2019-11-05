Earlier today, in response to the brutal murders of three Mormon mothers and six of their children in Mexico, Donald Trump said it’s time for Mexico and the United States to join forces and “wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth”:

This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

But Univision journalist and Washington Post columnist León Krauze thinks the solution to this deadly problem is much simpler than waging war. Just ban assault weapons:

You want to help México?

Ban assault weapons. https://t.co/TaNI4dfBie — León Krauze (@LeonKrauze) November 5, 2019

