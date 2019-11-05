Listen up, everybody. Before you get too excited about Thanksgiving this year, there’s something you should know: you’re basically killing the planet. But don’t take our word for it. Just listen to HuffPost, who spoke with experts. Experts who care:

You may want to consider skipping the turkey altogether — and, more importantly, the travel. https://t.co/gToR9NVeam — HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 5, 2019

More:

With that in mind, one wonders: How much damage are we doing with our epic Thanksgiving meal every year? We spoke with three researchers to find out more about Thanksgiving’s carbon footprint. It turns out that your food isn’t the biggest holiday culprit of carbon dioxide emissions — traveling for the meal is.

No one should be discouraged from enjoying the holiday or celebrating with family and friends, but we’re here to provide insight into the ingredients and dishes that have the largest ecological impact. The researchers we interviewed shared suggestions and alternative ingredients that cause less environmental damage. Yeah, no one should be discouraged from enjoying themselves. Just know that if you enjoy yourself, chances are that you’re contributing directly to the climate crisis and hastening humanity’s demise. But how will I be able to talk to my family about Health Care Reform? — Jester (@quaintjester) November 5, 2019

Then how will you berate conservative family members over Medicare for All, impeachment, and net neutrality? https://t.co/gQvSMBRBg0 — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 5, 2019

Great question! Quite a locally sourced pickle HuffPost is in.

But for real, this is dumb.

Stop ruining everything. Doesn’t it get exhausting? — Name (@teasandsweets) November 5, 2019

Does your joyless life ever bother you? — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 🐝 (@infobee) November 5, 2019

Are you allergic to happiness or do you choose to be the worst — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 5, 2019

Next HuffPo headline: “Have you considered offing yourself to save the planet?” https://t.co/4GCyeATpCQ — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) November 5, 2019

Maybe HuffPost needs to nip this in the bud before things get too crazy.

You may want to consider deleting this post — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) November 5, 2019

You may want to consider going out of business. — Danny (@DannyPace) November 5, 2019

Hey, that’d definitely reduce their carbon footprint.