Listen up, everybody. Before you get too excited about Thanksgiving this year, there’s something you should know: you’re basically killing the planet. But don’t take our word for it. Just listen to HuffPost, who spoke with experts. Experts who care:

With that in mind, one wonders: How much damage are we doing with our epic Thanksgiving meal every year? We spoke with three researchers to find out more about Thanksgiving’s carbon footprint.

It turns out that your food isn’t the biggest holiday culprit of carbon dioxide emissions — traveling for the meal is.

No one should be discouraged from enjoying the holiday or celebrating with family and friends, but we’re here to provide insight into the ingredients and dishes that have the largest ecological impact. The researchers we interviewed shared suggestions and alternative ingredients that cause less environmental damage.

Yeah, no one should be discouraged from enjoying themselves. Just know that if you enjoy yourself, chances are that you’re contributing directly to the climate crisis and hastening humanity’s demise.

Great question! Quite a locally sourced pickle HuffPost is in.

But for real, this is dumb.

Maybe HuffPost needs to nip this in the bud before things get too crazy.

Hey, that’d definitely reduce their carbon footprint.

