With Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi most sincerely dead, ISIS has been forced to name a replacement:

The Islamic State has confirmed that its leader, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, died during a U.S. special operations forces raid and has named his successor.https://t.co/hUncvBikKy — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 31, 2019

More from the Washington Examiner:

The terrorist group confirmed Baghdadi’s death in an audio recording released through its media arm, Amaq, on Thursday. In the recording, ISIS named Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi as its new leader. The group also confirmed the death of its spokesman Abu Hassan al Muhajir, who was killed in an airstrike in a village in northern Syria controlled by Turkish-backed Syrian rebels. Little is known about the new leader, although part of his name, al Qurayshi, appears to show that he claims lineage to the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. His background or further information about him was not discussed in the recording, and his name has not been among those publicly discussed as replacements for Baghdadi since the raid.

So, now that ISIS has a new head terrorist, what are we going to do about it? Well, according to Ben Sasse, it’s actually pretty simple:

INBOX:

Ben Sasse's statement on new ISIS leader: “We killed the last murderous bastard who ran ISIS. Let’s go get the next one.” — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 31, 2019

Short and sweet. Sounds like a plan.