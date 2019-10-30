This is apparently Elizabeth Warren’s contribution to Halloween:

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says that she met two little girls in N.H. who are planning a "two cents" Halloween costume in homage to her proposed wealth tax. It will definitely be a scary costume to some. — Annie Linskey (@AnnieLinskey) October 30, 2019

Such a scary costume! Definitely!

For those of you who don’t get the reference — and we wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t — “two cents” refers to Warren’s claim that her incredibly unconstitutional wealth tax would amount to only a 2% tax on wealth over $50 million. Those little girls sure are clever, aren’t they?

I saw those costumes at Target but didn’t know they came in Woke Toddler size https://t.co/RvjDJLG5UH — Spooky Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) October 30, 2019

Yeah, you’re right to be skeptical about this story. After all, it’s not like Warren’s track record with the truth is stellar.

I don’t believe this story. — Adam Klein (@stellamydog) October 30, 2019

Zero chance this is true, but pic.twitter.com/AnPy6ME8TI — snowman (@o8snowman8o) October 30, 2019

I'm not surprised she's lying for attention, I'm just floored anyone might actually believe this happened. — D Wenke (@DaveWenke) October 30, 2019

And you know what? Even if Warren isn’t lying about this, what, exactly, does she think this story’s supposed to accomplish?

Aren’t you embarrassed repeating this? What rational adult do you think gets swayed by this stuff? “Oh no, not a Halloween costume homage! I’m going to rethink my position on the wealth tax now.” Says no one. — Peter Gaudiuso (@PeterNY15) October 30, 2019

Actually, Annie Linskey should be embarrassed for repeating it. Because she’s supposed to be a Real Journalist.

"It will definitely be a scary costume to some" Is that your personal take? Or a quote from Warren? Because if it's the former you can't really call yourself a journalist and if it's the latter you need to attribute it to her. — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) October 30, 2019

So you’re now employed by the campaign? — russ strickland (@nsrrder13) October 30, 2019

Did the Warren campaign at least pay you for this sponsored tweet? — Chris Raab (@ChrisRaab3) October 30, 2019

Are you working for the Warren campaign? — Scott (@croncrete) October 30, 2019

Well, Linskey works for the Washington Post, so … basically, yes.