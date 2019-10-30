This is apparently Elizabeth Warren’s contribution to Halloween:

Such a scary costume! Definitely!

For those of you who don’t get the reference — and we wouldn’t blame you if you didn’t — “two cents” refers to Warren’s claim that her incredibly unconstitutional wealth tax would amount to only a 2% tax on wealth over $50 million. Those little girls sure are clever, aren’t they?

Yeah, you’re right to be skeptical about this story. After all, it’s not like Warren’s track record with the truth is stellar.

And you know what? Even if Warren isn’t lying about this, what, exactly, does she think this story’s supposed to accomplish?

Actually, Annie Linskey should be embarrassed for repeating it. Because she’s supposed to be a Real Journalist.

Well, Linskey works for the Washington Post, so … basically, yes.

