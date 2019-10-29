In case you missed it, the NCAA board of governors has voted to allow NCAA athletes to receive compensation for use of their names, images, and likenesses:

BREAKING: NCAA will permit athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses, Board of Governors says. https://t.co/4rLzgF127e — The Associated Press (@AP) October 29, 2019

Well, GOP Sen. Richard Burr wants to do something about that:

If college athletes are going to make money off their likenesses while in school, their scholarships should be treated like income. I’ll be introducing legislation that subjects scholarships given to athletes who choose to “cash in” to income taxes. https://t.co/H7jXC0dNls — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) October 29, 2019

Wow, great idea!

thank u for keeping a close eye on what is really important — my pal andy (@andylevy) October 29, 2019

Yep. Burr’s pathetic attempt to punish NCAA athletes is definitely a good use of his time and the taxpayer’s dime.

New feature: Stupid Government Idea of the Day. https://t.co/MtuHckMNYX — Matt Welch (@MattWelch) October 29, 2019

That's not gonna go well. — DreamInsomniac (@dream_insomniac) October 29, 2019

Ok. But hear me out on a slightly different way to approach it: do not do this https://t.co/nYxZF1Wxyp — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 29, 2019

Wtf https://t.co/QU8sUdmrFC — Emily Zanotti’s Great & Unmatched Wisdom (@emzanotti) October 29, 2019

Seriously think through how stupid this Burr argument is: It would mean that if you make money doing or selling *anything* related to your likeness while in school, your scholarship should be taxed. pic.twitter.com/gLFwCKrUOC — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 29, 2019

You could sell a t-shirt with your own smiling face on it to your friends and @SenatorBurr would want to tax your scholarship. What a stupid backwards garbage idea. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 29, 2019

this is nothing short of vindictive. athletes would already have to pay taxes on any endorsement deals. Senator Burr is doing nothing but targeting the poor kids who found an outlet in sports and excelled enough to receive these opportunities https://t.co/jP0GCZlTVo — Connor Cape (@MileHighCape) October 29, 2019

This is a bad idea. The NCAA is changing its rules to treat student-athletes more like all other students. A GOP senator shouldn’t be crafting punitive legislation in response to a free-market reform. “Cashing in” is another way of saying “making a living.” https://t.co/8gjgpOOMhj — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 29, 2019

Really representing the GOP well, that Richard Burr.

Did you switch parties and just not tell anyone or… https://t.co/322wa6llgP — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 29, 2019

So, you're the Republican who wants to punish success through taxation. Good to know. — Polly Karr (@karr_pe) October 29, 2019

What is wrong with you? https://t.co/CsPhzHZAUA — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 29, 2019