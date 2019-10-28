As Twitchy told you earlier, Max Boot took a beating for suggesting that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was not, in fact, a coward as Trump had described him because al-Baghdadi opted to blow himself (and three of his kids) up rather than be taken alive.

We had to use Mandel’s tweet because it contains a screenshot of Boot’s now-deleted hot take. So, why’d Boot delete it, anyway? Well, as it turns out, Boot had made a mistake. You see, he had “wrongly conveyed the impression that [he] considered Baghdadi courageous.” Yeah, can’t imagine why people would’ve gotten that impression from this:

“The assertion that Baghdadi died as a coward was contradicted by the fact that rather than be captured he blew himself up.”

Max just wants to set the record straight:

Let the record show that Max Boot continues to be an idiot.

Perfect.

