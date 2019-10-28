Kamala Harris hasn’t officially lost the Democratic presidential nomination yet, but it seems she’s already begun writing her own version of “What Happened”:
Discussing her campaign with “Axios on HBO”, Kamala Harris says electability is the “elephant in the room”, questioning whether America is ready for a woman — and a woman of color — to be president. pic.twitter.com/vykBmAvIhL
— Axios (@axios) October 28, 2019
This effing woman.
It has nothing to do with color or gender, did you forget we had a black president for 8 years. It has to do with qualifications.
— Dallas Dietzenbach (@DallasDietzenba) October 28, 2019
Blaming your failing campaign on voters being too sexist or racist is peak Kamala
You'd think we never elected a man named Barack Hussein Obama to our nations highest office twice https://t.co/Q69Hm6LV8A
— Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 28, 2019
Kamillary https://t.co/8UmKnQKkqF
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 28, 2019
Seriously. This is Hillary-level finger-pointing.
Right like it has nothing to do with your values?. LOL this is ridiculous.
— Matt Skinner (@14_skinny) October 28, 2019
Why do ppl not realize they r unlikeable bc their personality is bad, not bc their race and gender?
— Billy Walsh (@fucksuits) October 28, 2019
If she had good ideas, neither of those things would matter to voters.
— All I do is 🌶️ (@reallyLBEE) October 28, 2019
Lol
How about..she just sucks?
— _Awakening ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@_Awakening2018) October 28, 2019