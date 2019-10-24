At the same event where CNN president Jeff Zucker told Brian Stelter that Fox News “is not a news organization,” Ana Navarro told Don Lemon … well, just listen for yourselves:

In all seriousness… can someone explain to me what the joke is here? pic.twitter.com/ay540T5ugH — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 24, 2019

Yeah, we could use an explanation as well.

Wait. What? — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 24, 2019

Could it just be "Trump is dumb"? I honestly don't know. — Halloween Name Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 24, 2019

We have to assume that’s what she was going for, since that’s pretty much the gist of all of her commentary. But if that’s the best she could come up with, she’s not exactly the epitome of wit and brilliance, either, is she?

Um… she's a dimwit? — Huell Babineaux did nothing wrong (@jtLOL) October 24, 2019

That definitely came across, yes.

Maybe the best part about whenever Trump leaves office will be Ana Navarro's total lack of value to the corporate media. I might get down with impeachment just for that. — Jordan (@JordanLethal) October 24, 2019

Heh.