Listen up, everybody. Gloria Steinem has some thoughts on Donald Trump and you really need to hear them:

More from Variety:

“You know, I guess he was never elected. He wasn’t elected by the popular vote,” Steinem told Variety when asked if she believes Trump should be impeached. “It’s only by the accident of the electoral college, which was lauded by the slave states in the first place. We have to get rid of the electoral college. He lost by six million votes.”

Clearly she hasn’t lost her ability to think profoundly about politics.

