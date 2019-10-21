Tulsi Gabbard’s not getting a whole lot of support from prominent Democrats after getting baselessly smeared by Hillary Clinton as a Russian asset.

But there’s at least one notable exception:

We don’t say this often, but good on Bernie Sanders. We don’t have to agree with Tulsi Gabbard’s politics to see that Hillary Clinton acted despicably.

Trending

But not everybody’s pleased with Bernie for defending Gabbard.

Here’s a sample of the pushback he’s getting:

Allllrighty then.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersHillary ClintonRussiaRussian assetTulsi Gabbard