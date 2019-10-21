Tulsi Gabbard’s not getting a whole lot of support from prominent Democrats after getting baselessly smeared by Hillary Clinton as a Russian asset.

brave words from the guy who declined to defend a fellow 2020 vet after she was accused, without evidence, of being a Russian agent and a traitor. https://t.co/Siw5y7dOL3 — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 21, 2019

But there’s at least one notable exception:

Tulsi Gabbard has put her life on the line to defend this country. People can disagree on issues, but it is outrageous for anyone to suggest that Tulsi is a foreign asset. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 21, 2019

We don’t say this often, but good on Bernie Sanders. We don’t have to agree with Tulsi Gabbard’s politics to see that Hillary Clinton acted despicably.

Ayyyyy there you go. Nicely done. Someone with some balls in this frigging 2020 lineup. https://t.co/Kd03ANvAMc — 𝔱𝔰𝔞𝔯 𝔟𝔢𝔠𝔨𝔢𝔱 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪𝔰 (@BecketAdams) October 21, 2019

🔥🔥🔥 — bela lugosi's beth (@bourgeoisalien) October 21, 2019

But not everybody’s pleased with Bernie for defending Gabbard.

Bernie’s not getting uniform cheers in the replies to this tweet https://t.co/W9gdZgnjqV — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 21, 2019

Here’s a sample of the pushback he’s getting:

She is. — Jennifer Marcum (@jennifermarcum4) October 21, 2019

bad take. — Paola Ferrari (@paolainla) October 21, 2019

oh bernie. no. — Thomas Paine ✊ (@TomPaineToday) October 21, 2019

You're not helping… again. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) October 21, 2019

Wrong tweet.

Sorry man. — eli friedmann (@eligit) October 21, 2019

Timothy McVeigh also wore the uniform. — 🌋 Liddle' Kilohana (@KilohanaKona) October 21, 2019

Allllrighty then.