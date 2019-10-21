Elizabeth Warren’s whole “I got fired for being visibly pregnant” narrative has been pretty extensively and effectively debunked, but she’s not the kind of honest politician to let the truth stand in her way. Which is why she’s still pushing it:

The girl can’t help it.

Trending

Well, bear in mind that that she’s Elizabeth Warren. Lying and tap-dancing around the truth is just how she rolls.

She’s gotta stick with what she knows.

She knows. She just doesn’t care. Because she also knows that the media will cover for her no matter what. Short of endorsing Donald Trump, Elizabeth Warren’s as good as gold in their eyes.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth Warrenfiredliarliepregnancypregnant