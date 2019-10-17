You know, it’s really hard to figure out why our education system gets such a bad rap these days.

Earlier today, CollegeFix senior reporter Christian Schneider shared a disturbing story of a Madison high school security guard who used the N-word and was fired as a result. Oh, did we forget to mention that the security guard was a black man who was telling a student not to call him the N-word?

More from Madison.com:

Outrage was growing among members of Madison’s black community Thursday, a day after a black West High School security guard was fired for what he said was explicitly telling a student not to call him the N-word after the student repeatedly called him the slur.

Marlon Anderson’s Facebook post in which he describes his termination from the Madison School District after working there for 11 years generated hundreds of comments supporting the former school worker. Many derided the district’s zero-tolerance policy toward use of the slur by staff in any context.

Regardless of context or circumstance? Isn’t context what really matters here?

According to Madison.com, the appeals process could take between three and six months. What is Marlon Anderson supposed to do in the meantime?

Meanwhile, what happened to the kid who called Anderson a “b*tch-ass n*gga”?

This whole thing is legitimately outrageous.

