You know, it’s really hard to figure out why our education system gets such a bad rap these days.

Earlier today, CollegeFix senior reporter Christian Schneider shared a disturbing story of a Madison high school security guard who used the N-word and was fired as a result. Oh, did we forget to mention that the security guard was a black man who was telling a student not to call him the N-word?

Current controversy at my daughter's high school: Student calls a black security guard the n-word. Security guard says "don't call me a [n-word],"gets fired for violating the district's zero-tolerance policy on racial slurs. Absolutely insane.https://t.co/FDzNta2frH — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) October 17, 2019

More from Madison.com:

Just yesterday, the school sent this e-mail to parents: "Regardless of context or circumstance, racial slurs are not acceptable in our schools." pic.twitter.com/48mXZBZ0uD — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) October 17, 2019

Regardless of context or circumstance? Isn’t context what really matters here?

So, to be clear, the Madison school district is fighting racism by firing an African-American man who stood up for himself when being verbally assaulted by students. — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) October 17, 2019

The fired security guard is a married father of three. But he's now out of a job because the school board is content to hide behind a "zero tolerance" policy that absolves them of the burden of applying context. — Christian Schneider (@Schneider_CM) October 17, 2019

According to Madison.com, the appeals process could take between three and six months. What is Marlon Anderson supposed to do in the meantime?

This is the most backwards, illogical thing I've read in a while. — Finnel (@finnelcl) October 17, 2019

Zero-tolerance almost always leads school down a pathway to idiocy. And this was an idiotic decision. — William J. Ehlenbach (@WJEhlenbach) October 17, 2019

Of course they'd use the policy to fire a black person. — Ryan (@Ryantrollshard) October 17, 2019

Meanwhile, what happened to the kid who called Anderson a “b*tch-ass n*gga”?

what happened to the student? anything? — Dana Hull 👩🏻‍💻 (@danahull) October 17, 2019

Why zero tolerance is ridiculous. Was the student expelled? — Noreen "Think twice weaponizing Humor" Braman (@NoreenBLaughter) October 17, 2019

So the kid was expelled? Zero tolerance and all…. — dolly (@loather) October 17, 2019

This whole thing is legitimately outrageous.