You know, it’s really hard to figure out why our education system gets such a bad rap these days.
Earlier today, CollegeFix senior reporter Christian Schneider shared a disturbing story of a Madison high school security guard who used the N-word and was fired as a result. Oh, did we forget to mention that the security guard was a black man who was telling a student not to call him the N-word?
Current controversy at my daughter's high school:
Student calls a black security guard the n-word. Security guard says "don't call me a [n-word],"gets fired for violating the district's zero-tolerance policy on racial slurs. Absolutely insane.https://t.co/FDzNta2frH
More from Madison.com:
Outrage was growing among members of Madison’s black community Thursday, a day after a black West High School security guard was fired for what he said was explicitly telling a student not to call him the N-word after the student repeatedly called him the slur.
Marlon Anderson’s Facebook post in which he describes his termination from the Madison School District after working there for 11 years generated hundreds of comments supporting the former school worker. Many derided the district’s zero-tolerance policy toward use of the slur by staff in any context.
Just yesterday, the school sent this e-mail to parents:
"Regardless of context or circumstance, racial slurs are not acceptable in our schools." pic.twitter.com/48mXZBZ0uD
Regardless of context or circumstance? Isn’t context what really matters here?
So, to be clear, the Madison school district is fighting racism by firing an African-American man who stood up for himself when being verbally assaulted by students.
The fired security guard is a married father of three. But he's now out of a job because the school board is content to hide behind a "zero tolerance" policy that absolves them of the burden of applying context.
According to Madison.com, the appeals process could take between three and six months. What is Marlon Anderson supposed to do in the meantime?
This is the most backwards, illogical thing I've read in a while.
Zero-tolerance almost always leads school down a pathway to idiocy. And this was an idiotic decision.
Of course they'd use the policy to fire a black person.
Meanwhile, what happened to the kid who called Anderson a “b*tch-ass n*gga”?
what happened to the student? anything?
Why zero tolerance is ridiculous. Was the student expelled?
So the kid was expelled? Zero tolerance and all….
This whole thing is legitimately outrageous.
There needs to be a hefty protest at Madison West High School, soon. The man should be given his job back, given a raise, and given a sincere apology.
All students responsible in this issue shd be suspended.
