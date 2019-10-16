Donald Trump really needs to stop firing people who can rein him in and keep him from saying stuff like this, which he said at today’s press event with Italian President Sergio Mattarella:

What an immense help.

What purpose does this serve? Other than emboldening Erdogan and his pals?

The hell?

Trending

Basically.

And then there’s this:

Holy crap.

Mission accomplished?

This is decidedly not OK.

As well it should. At some point, Donald Trump will have to be held responsible for what he’s done.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpIranISISKurdsPKKRussiaSyriaturkey