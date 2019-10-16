Donald Trump really needs to stop firing people who can rein him in and keep him from saying stuff like this, which he said at today’s press event with Italian President Sergio Mattarella:

Trump says he would "welcome" Russia's broader intervention in Syria. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

The Kurds, America’s allies in the war against ISIS, are “no angels,” Trump tells news conference. — Peter Nicholas (@PeterAtlantic) October 16, 2019

What an immense help.

"If you look at the Kurds, and again I say this with great respect, they are no angels." Which part does he respect, exactly? — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

What purpose does this serve? Other than emboldening Erdogan and his pals?

Trump appears to suggest the Kurds deliberately released ISIS prisoners to make him look bad. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

Trump Claims ISIS Fighters in Syria Were Released From Prison 'Just For Effect' https://t.co/GjnwnEvbUd — Mediaite (@Mediaite) October 16, 2019

The hell?

The consequences of Trump’s actions are someone else’s fault or a conspiracy. — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) October 16, 2019

Basically.

And then there’s this:

Trump says the PKK may represent a greater terrorist threat than ISIS. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

Trump on Kurdish PKK: "Worse at terror and more of a terrorist threat, in many ways, than ISIS." — Todd Zwillich (@toddzwillich) October 16, 2019

President Trump: “PKK (Kurds) are a greater threat than ISIS.” Not a single National Security adviser to the president would agree with that statement. Turkish talking point. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 16, 2019

These quotes are from Trump, moments ago, but they mirror talking points from Erdogan, Putin and Assad. "The PKK… is probably worse at terror and more of a terrorist threat in many ways than ISIS." "Russia hates ISIS as much as the United States does." "Syria hates ISIS." — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) October 16, 2019

Holy crap.

This is crazier than crazy. https://t.co/HZaRJlC0np — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 16, 2019

Straight up Erdogan talking points. Not even subtle. https://t.co/RjhNVjKNa3 — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) October 16, 2019

Turkish propaganda unmoored from reality. Impossible to defend with any honesty. https://t.co/KZQL8TWSI6 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 16, 2019

What is Trump sending Pence and Pompeo to Turkey to negotiate, exactly? Sounds like he and Erdogan are entirely on the same page https://t.co/30w9kkd2iV — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 16, 2019

Betrayal then slander. I wonder if the Trump-apologist “it’s complicated” defense applies to statements like this? https://t.co/wFMZVbZ1Kr — David French (@DavidAFrench) October 16, 2019

The betrayal of the Kurds is now complete. https://t.co/TpysenFE6I — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) October 16, 2019

Mission accomplished?

Trump literally said America's allies should be paying "for protection." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

"They don't even know what they're fighting for." — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

The transition from the president alleging a vast international conspiracy involving the last president to undermine his political prospects into the Italian president discussing counter-terror cooperation efforts with Turkey is very jarring. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

Trump notes that our natural allies in the fight against ISIS are… Iran and Russia. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

This is decidedly not OK.

The next time there is an ISIS-related terrorist event in the West, everything Trump has said in the last 48 hours will come back to haunt him. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) October 16, 2019

As well it should. At some point, Donald Trump will have to be held responsible for what he’s done.