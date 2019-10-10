We’ve come a long way in the fight against AIDS, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still lots of opportunities for terrible AIDS takes. Vox found one such opportunity today and decided to run with it:

Twenty-six states impose criminal penalties for knowingly exposing someone to HIV. But these laws make people with the virus vulnerable to stigma and abuse. https://t.co/mu3NzkIQBC — Vox (@voxdotcom) October 10, 2019

The only thing hotter than that take is the ratio Vox has got cookin’.

I'm just here for the ratio party — Allen Harris (@AllenHarris82) October 10, 2019

And what a party it is:

BWAHAHAHAHAHAH https://t.co/MBvsXX0QrQ — 👻 Bob “Spooky ghost of Bin Laden” Malak 👻 (@bob_malak) October 10, 2019

Yes and knowingly exposing someone to HIV… [stick with me here]… makes people…VULNERABLE TO HIV!!!! — Man-Bear-Pig (@Man_Bear_Pig3) October 10, 2019

"Not being able to knowingly expose someone to HIV causes stigma and abuse" This is 2019 https://t.co/E31CAUvBSA — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) October 10, 2019

Hi, bisexual person here. I've dated someone who had HIV. If both partners consent, precautions can be taken to avoid infection. The only abuse here is giving someone a life-threatening STD without them knowing just because the law doesn't punish you for it. Be better. — Sylva Luca (@sylva_luca) October 10, 2019

MY 👏🏿 VIRUS 👏🏾 MY 👏🏽 CHOICE — gholapie (@gholapie) October 10, 2019

Are we going to argue that Sex Offenders shouldn't have to register next? That creates a stigma for them too. — Edward Mason (@512DotCom) October 10, 2019

This is crap, Vox. — otterween or deb 🎃 (@livefreeordeb) October 10, 2019

Fantastically bad take. Vox is a thoroughbred. https://t.co/8nxFMKtnB7 — prop op (@ProperOpinion) October 10, 2019

I think they just sided with a disease, guys. — prop op (@ProperOpinion) October 10, 2019

Not wanting predominantly gay men to be exposed to a communicable disease is problematic now. By law they should have to only use sPonGebOb tExt from now on. — prop op (@ProperOpinion) October 10, 2019

Delete your account — Samantha (@achillesheels_) October 10, 2019