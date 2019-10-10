Bernie Sanders not only has excellent taste in repressive governments; he’s also great when it comes to picking surrogates. Check out the new guy, comedian Amer Zahr:

Zahr’s a big fan of racial, economic, and social justice, you guys. Tweeter Marc Liebovitz combed through some of Zahr’s greatest hits to show everyone what a fan of justice Zahr is.

This Amer Zahr guy sounds like a delightful fellow:

Just in case it weren’t already crystal-clear that the Democrats have a major anti-Semitism problem.

