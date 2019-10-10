Bernie Sanders not only has excellent taste in repressive governments; he’s also great when it comes to picking surrogates. Check out the new guy, comedian Amer Zahr:

Wanna hear a radical idea?!

I have been officially named as a surrogate for @BernieSanders 2020! I can’t wait to get on the road to spread the message of racial, economic, and social justice!#NotMeUs #Bernie2020 #AmuBernie pic.twitter.com/q1ukrK0Ts5 — Amer Zahr (@AmerZahr) October 9, 2019

Zahr’s a big fan of racial, economic, and social justice, you guys. Tweeter Marc Liebovitz combed through some of Zahr’s greatest hits to show everyone what a fan of justice Zahr is.

Congrats to @AmerZahr & @BernieSanders! As if @lsarsour wasn't enough. Anti-Israel or Anti-Semitic? You be the judge. Please follow the thread below… pic.twitter.com/B3rCHJjbfK — Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019

This Amer Zahr guy sounds like a delightful fellow:

The issue isn't "The Occupation" or 1967.

It's 1948. pic.twitter.com/gXhgeGo9Ao — Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019

There are no words… pic.twitter.com/hsO9ud11d1 — Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019

An oldie but a goodie… pic.twitter.com/WEyhtD5OXn — Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019

I wonder what he means by this… pic.twitter.com/NbyHRdy6te — Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019

Just in case it weren’t already crystal-clear that the Democrats have a major anti-Semitism problem.

So Sanders didn't make an 'error' with Sarsour. He definitely wanted an antisemite. — 🇮🇱 Yosef Kutner (@ynkutner) October 10, 2019