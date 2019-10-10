Bernie Sanders not only has excellent taste in repressive governments; he’s also great when it comes to picking surrogates. Check out the new guy, comedian Amer Zahr:
Wanna hear a radical idea?!
I have been officially named as a surrogate for @BernieSanders 2020! I can’t wait to get on the road to spread the message of racial, economic, and social justice!#NotMeUs #Bernie2020 #AmuBernie pic.twitter.com/q1ukrK0Ts5
— Amer Zahr (@AmerZahr) October 9, 2019
Zahr’s a big fan of racial, economic, and social justice, you guys. Tweeter Marc Liebovitz combed through some of Zahr’s greatest hits to show everyone what a fan of justice Zahr is.
Congrats to @AmerZahr & @BernieSanders!
As if @lsarsour wasn't enough.
Anti-Israel or Anti-Semitic?
You be the judge.
Please follow the thread below… pic.twitter.com/B3rCHJjbfK
— Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019
This Amer Zahr guy sounds like a delightful fellow:
— Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019
The issue isn't "The Occupation" or 1967.
It's 1948. pic.twitter.com/gXhgeGo9Ao
— Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019
There are no words… pic.twitter.com/hsO9ud11d1
— Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019
What does this say about @BernieSanders? pic.twitter.com/fWHLX42gQQ
— Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019
An oldie but a goodie… pic.twitter.com/WEyhtD5OXn
— Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019
Israel = ISIS?
Does @BernieSanders agree with this? pic.twitter.com/cBhqzX9fFl
— Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019
I wonder what he means by this… pic.twitter.com/NbyHRdy6te
— Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019
So what's to talk about?
I could go on, but you get the idea.@BernieSanders, @lsarsour, & @AmerZahr – this is increasingly how @TheDemocrats see @Israel.
End Of Thread. pic.twitter.com/Zmh8tZimO8
— Marc Leibowitz (@Marc_Leibowitz) October 9, 2019
Just in case it weren’t already crystal-clear that the Democrats have a major anti-Semitism problem.
So Sanders didn't make an 'error' with Sarsour. He definitely wanted an antisemite.
— 🇮🇱 Yosef Kutner (@ynkutner) October 10, 2019
