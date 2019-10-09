As Twitchy told you yesterday, Irvine-based videogame giant Blizzard Entertainment suspended Chung Ng Wai, a “Hearthstone” gamer from Hong Kong, for one year and forced him to forfeit his prize money for the crime of expressing support for Hong Kong protesters at the end of one of his livestreams.

In the wake of Blizzard’s shameful cowardice, designer, fellow gamer, and former Blizzard team lead Mark Kern is taking a stand — and shining an important spotlight on China’s corrupting influence.

Please take a few moments for this:

Bravo.

