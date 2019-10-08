Looks like Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and the rest of the Impeachment Inquiry Brigade can’t count on the Trump administration’s eager cooperation with their efforts:
BREAKING: White House declares that President Trump "cannot permit his Administration to participate in" Democrats' impeachment inquiry. https://t.co/RrXC4xk6KY
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 8, 2019
White House just sent eight-page scorching letter to Pelosi and Democrats saying they will not be cooperating with impeachment inquiry, attacking Schiff & calling inquiry a bid to overturn 2016 election, per copy seen by Post. Signed by chief White House counsel Pat Cipollone.
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 8, 2019
Read it for yourself:
White House Letter to Pelosi (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3tUdzxOSoh
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 8, 2019
White House Letter to Pelosi (2/2) pic.twitter.com/74xae7XaCT
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 8, 2019
Over to you, Nancy.
Until they hold a vote on the floor to create a committee to investigate impeachment, he shouldn’t. https://t.co/suzGd9B7jp
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) October 8, 2019