Looks like Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, and the rest of the Impeachment Inquiry Brigade can’t count on the Trump administration’s eager cooperation with their efforts:

BREAKING: White House declares that President Trump "cannot permit his Administration to participate in" Democrats' impeachment inquiry. https://t.co/RrXC4xk6KY — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 8, 2019

White House just sent eight-page scorching letter to Pelosi and Democrats saying they will not be cooperating with impeachment inquiry, attacking Schiff & calling inquiry a bid to overturn 2016 election, per copy seen by Post. Signed by chief White House counsel Pat Cipollone. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 8, 2019

Read it for yourself:

White House Letter to Pelosi (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3tUdzxOSoh — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 8, 2019

White House Letter to Pelosi (2/2) pic.twitter.com/74xae7XaCT — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 8, 2019

Over to you, Nancy.