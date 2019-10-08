Kamala Harris’ trip to Iowa is going about as well as could be expected. Not only has she been confronting kids about not being in school during their lunch hour, but she’s also using derogatory language toward older students:
At Imperial Kuttz, Harris told this young woman, who is a polisci student in undergrad, that she should learn to code. It’s the second time she’s suggested that today — at an event earlier this morning, she told a student interested in law the same thing pic.twitter.com/QX8gjWvnFc
— Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) October 8, 2019
Hold up … she said what?
LEARN TO CODE???
— Susan K (@SusanK21) October 8, 2019
That’s what we thought she said.
Lmaooooo https://t.co/NF9l703uXg
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 8, 2019
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! https://t.co/PNq4dwzD2q
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 8, 2019
Who the hell does Kamala Harris think she is that she can get away with hate speech like this?
Hate speech. https://t.co/lBSaHBFEUO
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2019
cc: @jack
— Jim "Halloween Name" Treacher (@jtLOL) October 8, 2019
And to think Jack was banning people for saying the same thing on here. 🤔🤔
— Tony Two Bets (@tonytwobets) October 8, 2019
How can Kamala go around the country saying Trump needs to be banned from Twitter when she's spewing such hateful rhetoric? https://t.co/e4pQenOLnM
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 8, 2019
i'm told that's deeply offensive and that one can get banned from @twitter for things not said on twitter. isn't that correct, @jack? https://t.co/dOpUP1hNJI
— SynodeAmazonie Aka Heresy Island (@lamblock) October 8, 2019
Hey @jack, this is targeted harassment. Kamala should be banned from Twitter. https://t.co/NDNZ4IZ0du
— sharia board 👳🏻♂️👻🎃 (@SirajAHashmi) October 8, 2019
Time to cancel Kamala or nah? 😂😂😂😂😂 @Twitter under your terms of service I believe her account is to be permanently suspended.
— I'm supposed to be whistle-blowing right now… (@hereforthejava) October 8, 2019
Or does Kamala get a pass?
Thank God she didn't tell that to a reporter or else she'd be in Twitter jail right now
— L.M. Blair (@_LMBlair) October 8, 2019
Wasn't a journalist so she's safe. https://t.co/EsiRguDJsd
— trick-or-treater (@neontaster) October 8, 2019
Oh, OK. Good point.