Kamala Harris’ trip to Iowa is going about as well as could be expected. Not only has she been confronting kids about not being in school during their lunch hour, but she’s also using derogatory language toward older students:

At Imperial Kuttz, Harris told this young woman, who is a polisci student in undergrad, that she should learn to code. It’s the second time she’s suggested that today — at an event earlier this morning, she told a student interested in law the same thing pic.twitter.com/QX8gjWvnFc — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) October 8, 2019

Hold up … she said what?

LEARN TO CODE??? — Susan K (@SusanK21) October 8, 2019

That’s what we thought she said.

Who the hell does Kamala Harris think she is that she can get away with hate speech like this?

And to think Jack was banning people for saying the same thing on here. 🤔🤔 — Tony Two Bets (@tonytwobets) October 8, 2019

How can Kamala go around the country saying Trump needs to be banned from Twitter when she's spewing such hateful rhetoric? https://t.co/e4pQenOLnM — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 8, 2019

i'm told that's deeply offensive and that one can get banned from @twitter for things not said on twitter. isn't that correct, @jack? https://t.co/dOpUP1hNJI — SynodeAmazonie Aka Heresy Island (@lamblock) October 8, 2019

Hey @jack, this is targeted harassment. Kamala should be banned from Twitter. https://t.co/NDNZ4IZ0du — sharia board 👳🏻‍♂️👻🎃 (@SirajAHashmi) October 8, 2019

Time to cancel Kamala or nah? 😂😂😂😂😂 @Twitter under your terms of service I believe her account is to be permanently suspended. — I'm supposed to be whistle-blowing right now… (@hereforthejava) October 8, 2019

Or does Kamala get a pass?

Thank God she didn't tell that to a reporter or else she'd be in Twitter jail right now — L.M. Blair (@_LMBlair) October 8, 2019

Oh, OK. Good point.