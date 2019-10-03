Kamala Harris’ National Humiliation Tour is a roaring success. Take a look:

Not the answer she was expecting, was it? Sad! For her, not for us. We think it’s pretty hilarious.

Kamala should totally use that as her campaign ad. She’s pretty much done for, anyway. Might as well embrace the suck.

Kamala Harris will be lucky if she goes out with a whimper.

