Kamala Harris’ National Humiliation Tour is a roaring success. Take a look:
Harris asks if America is ready for her presidency: crowd shouts out “no”https://t.co/bnnxZeBS1F pic.twitter.com/reLfvYGacZ
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 3, 2019
Not the answer she was expecting, was it? Sad! For her, not for us. We think it’s pretty hilarious.
OH. MY. SWEET. JESUS. 😂😂😂
— Walmart Hillbilly (@NoKoolAide) October 3, 2019
— Christian (@chrisfndavid) October 3, 2019
Kamala should totally use that as her campaign ad. She’s pretty much done for, anyway. Might as well embrace the suck.
“pLeAsE cLaP” https://t.co/z8IIt4y8DB
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 3, 2019
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) October 3, 2019
um OUCH https://t.co/xLgLTiZdyn
— Charles (@repub9989) October 3, 2019
Kamala pumping up the crowd with “are they ready for my presidency” and the crowd shouting “no” is really just the perfect encapsulation of that campaign. pic.twitter.com/wJ2kwJYtsE
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 3, 2019
Kamala Harris will be lucky if she goes out with a whimper.