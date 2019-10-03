Kamala Harris’ National Humiliation Tour is a roaring success. Take a look:

Harris asks if America is ready for her presidency: crowd shouts out “no”https://t.co/bnnxZeBS1F pic.twitter.com/reLfvYGacZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 3, 2019

Not the answer she was expecting, was it? Sad! For her, not for us. We think it’s pretty hilarious.

OH. MY. SWEET. JESUS. 😂😂😂 — Walmart Hillbilly (@NoKoolAide) October 3, 2019

Kamala should totally use that as her campaign ad. She’s pretty much done for, anyway. Might as well embrace the suck.

Kamala pumping up the crowd with “are they ready for my presidency” and the crowd shouting “no” is really just the perfect encapsulation of that campaign. pic.twitter.com/wJ2kwJYtsE — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 3, 2019

Kamala Harris will be lucky if she goes out with a whimper.