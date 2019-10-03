Today in problematic hand gesture news:

More from The Hill:

Tiffiney and Richard Zinger took their daughter, who was 6 years old at the time of the photo, to Universal Orlando in March. When their daughter, who is biracial, posed with the beloved movie character, the actor can be seen making an upside-down “OK” symbol with his hand in footage obtained by USA Today.

The symbol has been associated with white supremacist and white power movements. Some say the gesture looks like the letters “WP,” for white power.

A Universal Orlando Resort spokesman apologized and confirmed that the actor was fired.

“We never want our guests to experience what this family did. This is not acceptable and we are sorry – and we are taking steps to make sure nothing like this happens again. We can’t discuss specifics about this incident, but we can confirm that the actor no longer works here. We remain in contact with the family and will work with them privately to make this right,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.