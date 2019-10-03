Today in problematic hand gesture news:

More from The Hill:

Tiffiney and Richard Zinger took their daughter, who was 6 years old at the time of the photo, to Universal Orlando in March. When their daughter, who is biracial, posed with the beloved movie character, the actor can be seen making an upside-down “OK” symbol with his hand in footage obtained by USA Today.

The symbol has been associated with white supremacist and white power movements. Some say the gesture looks like the letters “WP,” for white power.

A Universal Orlando Resort spokesman apologized and confirmed that the actor was fired.

“We never want our guests to experience what this family did. This is not acceptable and we are sorry – and we are taking steps to make sure nothing like this happens again. We can’t discuss specifics about this incident, but we can confirm that the actor no longer works here. We remain in contact with the family and will work with them privately to make this right,” the spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.

Is it possible that the guy in the Gru suit was a white supremacist? Well, technically, yes. Is the positioning of his fingers proof that he’s a white supremacist? Hardly. But this is where we’re at now.

Trending

Is that little boy gonna get pre-emptively fired from his future jobs, too?

This is getting ridiculous.

If “Gru” was doing “Heil Hitlers” and shouting “White Power!” then by all means, give him the boot. But if we’re so sensitive now that we’re canceling people for suspicious fingers, then we’ve got serious problems.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: costumeDespicable MeGruhand gestureOKUniversal Orlandowhite supremacistwhite supremacy