Earlier today, WaPo columnist and CNN analyst Josh Rogin tweeted out a thought exercise:

Rogin got lots of responses. Here are some of them:

Not good enough, says Soledad O’Brien:

Actually, plenty of the responses to Rogin’s tweet named women and people of color. And those that don’t weren’t necessarily written by sexists or racists. Normal people understand that people have different opinions about stuff like this. But Soledad O’Brien has made it her life’s mission to be perpetually aggrieved and she’s not about to stop now.

What fight would that be? The one being fought by self-righteous scolds like Soledad?

No kidding.

Well, Soledad’s gotten quite adept at being annoying.

Hey, here’s a thought:

