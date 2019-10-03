Earlier today, WaPo columnist and CNN analyst Josh Rogin tweeted out a thought exercise:

Name your top three public figures you wish were still alive right now to comment on what’s happening in our country. I’ll go first (in no particular order): John McCain, Christopher Hitchens, Hunter S. Thompson — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) October 3, 2019

Rogin got lots of responses. Here are some of them:

McCain, Krauthammer, George HW Bush — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 3, 2019

Joan Rivers, Wesley Willis, Ernest Borgnine. — brian abrams (@BrianAbrams) October 3, 2019

H. L. Mencken, Oscar Wilde, Calvin Coolidge. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) October 3, 2019

George Carlin, Abraham Lincoln, Martin Luther King Jr. — Nicole, Stone Cold Crooked (@NoNameGirl8686) October 3, 2019

Daniel Patrick Moynihan, George H.W. Bush, and… I’ll say Barry Goldwater. https://t.co/dNWO1usdk5 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) October 3, 2019

Not good enough, says Soledad O’Brien:

Come on, dudes. No women? No people of color? https://t.co/B0NxMEYffS — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) October 3, 2019

Actually, plenty of the responses to Rogin’s tweet named women and people of color. And those that don’t weren’t necessarily written by sexists or racists. Normal people understand that people have different opinions about stuff like this. But Soledad O’Brien has made it her life’s mission to be perpetually aggrieved and she’s not about to stop now.

Keep up the fight, Soledad. — John de Guzmán (@johndeguzman) October 3, 2019

What fight would that be? The one being fought by self-righteous scolds like Soledad?

Imagine just living life like this pic.twitter.com/9SNtm1OAmf — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) October 3, 2019

You must be exhausted living like this. — necmqc (@necmqc) October 3, 2019

It has to be exhausting. — Jorster (@jorster) October 3, 2019

No kidding.

naturally, the most important thing in determining who ought to be heard is to subdivide people by race & sex & pick from those teams. kudos and well done. if only we had more like you. — mark propp (@damosuzuki1) October 3, 2019

She’s upset that the women you want to hear commentary from are alive and not dead. Your selection of dead people isn’t diverse enough. https://t.co/ThLCK1XZLU — Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) October 3, 2019

So? That’s their opinions! Why does everything have to be about race and sex with minorities? I get it. Discrimination is rampant. I know, I’m a minority myself. But not everything is discriminatory. — Accdg2Mathew (@fourofniner) October 3, 2019

Why does everything have to be about have a quota for people of color? As a person of color myself (and, liberal), I’m annoyed by that thought process — VG (@theGunda) October 3, 2019

Well, Soledad’s gotten quite adept at being annoying.

