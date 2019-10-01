The Resistance appears to be doing a great job … at steering money toward the GOP and Donald Trump:
WASHINGTON (AP) — APNewsBreak: Trump campaign, Republican National Committee to report $125 million raised in 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/U6TOTVCZ37
— Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) October 1, 2019
The RNC raised $20.8M in July and $23.4M in August, so the remaining $80.7 million of the $125M total is split between the RNC's September haul and the Trump Q3 totalhttps://t.co/pHCFpO98hY
— Rob Pyers (@rpyers) October 1, 2019
Dude.
Holy moly. In technical units of measurement, that’s somewhere between a Boatload and a Sh*t Ton of money. In plain English, it’s a lot. https://t.co/NztJADtDA5
— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 1, 2019
A hell of a lot.
Yowza. https://t.co/bZnDsODmkA
— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) October 1, 2019
That is a monster haul of cash
— Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) October 1, 2019
WOWOWOWOW
🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/4pFZbhicQl
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 1, 2019
Monster fundraising number…. https://t.co/fuP47vujQB
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 1, 2019
Just checked and Obama raised 70mil in 3rd quarter ahead of re-election campaign. Trump just raised almost twice that….
Absolutely incredible
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 1, 2019
That is…..stunning
— mick j (@mfjak) October 1, 2019
No kidding.
Kinda takes the air out of rest of 2020 field’s fundraising announcements, huh? https://t.co/0AtEwMWsXO
— Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 1, 2019
Sure does.
Sure is. Also is, to a degree, yet another example of the disconnect between the energy/ perception of political @Twitter vs. that of real voters in real life. https://t.co/piH2VyEkaJ
— Leonardo Alcivar (@alcivar) October 1, 2019