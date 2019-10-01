The Resistance appears to be doing a great job … at steering money toward the GOP and Donald Trump:

WASHINGTON (AP) — APNewsBreak: Trump campaign, Republican National Committee to report $125 million raised in 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/U6TOTVCZ37 — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) October 1, 2019

The RNC raised $20.8M in July and $23.4M in August, so the remaining $80.7 million of the $125M total is split between the RNC's September haul and the Trump Q3 totalhttps://t.co/pHCFpO98hY — Rob Pyers (@rpyers) October 1, 2019

Dude.

Holy moly. In technical units of measurement, that’s somewhere between a Boatload and a Sh*t Ton of money. In plain English, it’s a lot. https://t.co/NztJADtDA5 — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 1, 2019

A hell of a lot.

That is a monster haul of cash — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) October 1, 2019

Just checked and Obama raised 70mil in 3rd quarter ahead of re-election campaign. Trump just raised almost twice that…. Absolutely incredible — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 1, 2019

That is…..stunning — mick j (@mfjak) October 1, 2019

No kidding.

Kinda takes the air out of rest of 2020 field’s fundraising announcements, huh? https://t.co/0AtEwMWsXO — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 1, 2019

Sure does.