If you were among the Trump supporters hailing Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard for discouraging impeachment proceedings, we’ve got some rough news for you:
Wow: Trump has lost Tulsi Gabbard. pic.twitter.com/Hys75PfkpY
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) September 27, 2019
Welp.
For all the cons who loved Tulsi, you could say this is
(•_•)
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■)
Assad moment https://t.co/sobcdTETfu
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 27, 2019
tulsi gabbard… welcome to the deep state https://t.co/PdQH3RNA4N
— your pal andy (@andylevy) September 27, 2019