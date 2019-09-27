Michael Bloomberg has some thoughts on China, and he recently shared them with “Firing Line’s” Margaret Hoover:
.@MikeBloomberg tells @FiringLineShow that China's leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents & secure his political future.
"The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public," he says. pic.twitter.com/B9SoAXJwrM
— Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) September 27, 2019
Sorry … what?
This interview is absolutely bonkers. https://t.co/v8cSXFtGrV
— John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 27, 2019
That’s putting it mildly.
The headline here is that Bloomberg says China *isn’t* a dictatorship. Good push back from @MargaretHoover; incoherent, condescending responses from @MikeBloomberg https://t.co/jiShMxdohh
— Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) September 27, 2019
CoMmUnIsTs CaN't Be DiCtAtOrS bEcAuSe CoMmUnIsTs LiStEn To ThE pEoPlE
— RedMenaceTaylor (@MenaceTaylor) September 27, 2019
Stalin was a “people person”
— James Farney (@FarneyJames) September 27, 2019
.@MikeBloomberg claims Jinping isn’t a dictator b/c if he pisses off the Chinese people too much the Communist Party might collapse. Uh — literally every dictator has to deal w/ the possibility of revolution against them, & Jinping, like most dictators, responds with repression. https://t.co/y3Gc86Fg0P
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 27, 2019
Some brutal oppression is more equal than others.
That is… not how Communism works, Mike.
— Will Collier (@willcollier) September 27, 2019
Do they listen to the people before or after they run over them with tanks?
— Geoffrey Walker (@gewa76) September 27, 2019
It’s as if Bloomberg wishes he had the kind of power that the tyrants of the CCP enjoy https://t.co/CFSjzokYXB
— Mark “BBQ addict” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) September 27, 2019
Ah, OK. That would certainly explain it.
Holy s***, dude. Like, what the hell?
— Alex Seiwert (@AlexSeiwert) September 27, 2019
This says pretty everything you need to know about how @MikeBloomberg views the relationship between government and the people
— Todd Winslow (@ultravires1776) September 27, 2019