Michael Bloomberg has some thoughts on China, and he recently shared them with “Firing Line’s” Margaret Hoover:

Sorry … what?

That’s putting it mildly.

Trending

Some brutal oppression is more equal than others.

Ah, OK. That would certainly explain it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaClimate changecommunismcommunistsdictatorFiring LineMargaret HooverMichael BloombergXi Jinping