Michael Bloomberg has some thoughts on China, and he recently shared them with “Firing Line’s” Margaret Hoover:

.@MikeBloomberg tells @FiringLineShow that China's leader is addressing pollution to satisfy constituents & secure his political future.

"The Communist Party wants to stay in power in China and they listen to the public," he says. pic.twitter.com/B9SoAXJwrM — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) September 27, 2019

Sorry … what?

This interview is absolutely bonkers. https://t.co/v8cSXFtGrV — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 27, 2019

That’s putting it mildly.

The headline here is that Bloomberg says China *isn’t* a dictatorship. Good push back from @MargaretHoover; incoherent, condescending responses from @MikeBloomberg https://t.co/jiShMxdohh — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) September 27, 2019

CoMmUnIsTs CaN't Be DiCtAtOrS bEcAuSe CoMmUnIsTs LiStEn To ThE pEoPlE — RedMenaceTaylor (@MenaceTaylor) September 27, 2019

Stalin was a “people person” — James Farney (@FarneyJames) September 27, 2019

.@MikeBloomberg claims Jinping isn’t a dictator b/c if he pisses off the Chinese people too much the Communist Party might collapse. Uh — literally every dictator has to deal w/ the possibility of revolution against them, & Jinping, like most dictators, responds with repression. https://t.co/y3Gc86Fg0P — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 27, 2019

Some brutal oppression is more equal than others.

That is… not how Communism works, Mike. — Will Collier (@willcollier) September 27, 2019

Do they listen to the people before or after they run over them with tanks? — Geoffrey Walker (@gewa76) September 27, 2019

It’s as if Bloomberg wishes he had the kind of power that the tyrants of the CCP enjoy https://t.co/CFSjzokYXB — Mark “BBQ addict” C 🥓🥓 (@UntraceableMC) September 27, 2019

Ah, OK. That would certainly explain it.

Holy s***, dude. Like, what the hell? — Alex Seiwert (@AlexSeiwert) September 27, 2019