At his joint presser with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump took a swipe at perpetual target Nancy Pelosi:

Trump: "Nancy Pelosi, as far as I'm concerned, unfortunately, she's no longer the Speaker of the House" — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 25, 2019

"As far as I am concerned, she's no longer Speaker of the House," President Trump said about @SpeakerPelosi — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) September 25, 2019

Oh, snap.

Trump’s actually pretty much nailed it here. But not everyone understands what he was saying:

WTF? — The Disposed (@idiot_goddess) September 25, 2019

What does this even mean? — LK ☕️ 🆘 (@Corvid1031) September 25, 2019

Doesn’t work that way Donald, you’re confused boy. — Rick Franzblau (@RickFranzblau) September 25, 2019

And naturally, some brave Guardians of Truth are doing their part by willfully misrepresenting Trump’s remarks:

The president doesn't get to decide that. https://t.co/YvIdJiDHEN — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) September 25, 2019

That's, uh, not how it works… https://t.co/XCeWrBkQJU — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 25, 2019

The media distorting Trump’s words, however, is definitely how it works these days.

He didn’t mean that literally, genius. — Al-Ghazi (@al_ghazi1) September 25, 2019

He was speaking figuratively, you dullard. — Grade A USA (@gradeausa) September 25, 2019

You really are that stupid, aren't you? https://t.co/uez7GZbVJK — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 25, 2019

Why do reporters do this intentionally misreading stuff?

"President doesn't decide that – BOOM GOTCHA"

Or, as a half-wit would be able to understand, he's saying she doesn't really control her own caucus anymore. pic.twitter.com/ElznEcCUq3 — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) September 25, 2019

Because she’s lost control of her caucus..

You get paid for your opinions? That’s quite the gig you got. https://t.co/vA15YhGZ3B — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@mooshakins) September 25, 2019

If you are pretending not to understand the way the President speaks–or are actually somehow too unintelligent to understand–it makes you a HORRIFICALLY BAD REPORTER and you should leave the industry immediately. This is childish. pic.twitter.com/aEzgTzcYw0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 25, 2019

Donald Trump says plenty of ridiculous things. But every time media firefighters jump on something like this, they only prove that he’s right to call them fake news.

I mean, these are the people we are told we must trust to accurately convey what transpired in a phone call between Trump and another global leader. After years of pulling this feigned stupidity act. It is so ridiculous. https://t.co/JT6vk9Fd76 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 25, 2019

Assuming this is not feigned stupidity, it doesn't make you a bad person to not understand how the President of the United States speaks. But it definitely means you need to find a new line of work far far far far away from journalism or critical analysis. pic.twitter.com/EzIoykfL6q — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 25, 2019