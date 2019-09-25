As Twitchy told you earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zalensky dismissed suggestions that Donald Trump had tried to pressure him into investigating Hunter Biden. At a joint press conference this afternoon, Zelensky was asked once again if he felt pressured by Trump and reaffirmed his earlier statement:

Zelensky, asked if he felt pressure to investigate Biden: "I think you read everything … I don't want to be involved …" — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 25, 2019

Zelensky on Trump phone call, says we should read the memo: "I'm sorry, but I don't want to be involved [in the] democratic, open elections of USA… Nobody pushed." — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) September 25, 2019

NEW: #Zelensky says: "I think you read everything i'm sorry but I don’t want to be involved to democratic elections of usa. We had good phone call it was normal we spoke about many things. I think and you read it that nobody pushed me." #UkraineCallSummary — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) September 25, 2019

President Zelensky, asked by pool reporter if there was pressure from President Trump, said "no one pushed me". President Trump adds, "there was no pressure" — Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) September 25, 2019

Watch:

Q for Zelenskiy: Have you felt any pressure from President Trump to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden? Ukrainian President Zelenskiy: “I think you read everything. I think you read text.” https://t.co/SzENdgkCCP pic.twitter.com/ho8KOycEI0 — Dan Linden (@DanLinden) September 25, 2019

It goes without saying that that still won’t satisfy the impeachment brigade, but there it is anyway.

And here’s this:

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy: "Can you give me a word that you will come to our great country?" President Trump: "I'm going to try … I owned something called the Miss Universe pageants years ago … we had a winner from Ukraine" https://t.co/s0fVCsg2HY pic.twitter.com/ZB7zV5xAlY — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 25, 2019

What a time to be alive.