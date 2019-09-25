As Twitchy told you earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zalensky dismissed suggestions that Donald Trump had tried to pressure him into investigating Hunter Biden. At a joint press conference this afternoon, Zelensky was asked once again if he felt pressured by Trump and reaffirmed his earlier statement:
Zelensky, asked if he felt pressure to investigate Biden:
"I think you read everything … I don't want to be involved …"
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) September 25, 2019
Zelensky on Trump phone call, says we should read the memo: "I'm sorry, but I don't want to be involved [in the] democratic, open elections of USA… Nobody pushed."
— Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) September 25, 2019
NEW: #Zelensky says: "I think you read everything i'm sorry but I don’t want to be involved to democratic elections of usa. We had good phone call it was normal we spoke about many things. I think and you read it that nobody pushed me." #UkraineCallSummary
— Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) September 25, 2019
President Zelensky, asked by pool reporter if there was pressure from President Trump, said "no one pushed me". President Trump adds, "there was no pressure"
— Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) September 25, 2019
Watch:
Q for Zelenskiy: Have you felt any pressure from President Trump to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden?
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy: “I think you read everything. I think you read text.” https://t.co/SzENdgkCCP pic.twitter.com/ho8KOycEI0
— Dan Linden (@DanLinden) September 25, 2019
It goes without saying that that still won’t satisfy the impeachment brigade, but there it is anyway.
And here’s this:
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy: "Can you give me a word that you will come to our great country?"
President Trump: "I'm going to try … I owned something called the Miss Universe pageants years ago … we had a winner from Ukraine" https://t.co/s0fVCsg2HY pic.twitter.com/ZB7zV5xAlY
— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 25, 2019
What a time to be alive.