You might want to sit down for this, but it turns out that politics aren’t the only thing Max Boot is bad at. He also sucks at sportsball:

Kaepernick is being blacklisted. It’s the politics of the owners, rather than the fans, that counts. Most NFL fans lean Democratic. But while NFL fans may be Democrats, the NFL’s wealthy owners are primarily Republicans. My @PostOpinions column: https://t.co/ev96J65XlX — Max Boot (@MaxBoot) September 25, 2019

You fumbled this one pretty badly, Max.

Not sure about this one, coach. "Granted, Kaepernick hasn’t played since Jan. 1, 2017, but…all that inactivity means he’s a lot fresher than other players his age." https://t.co/Va9IBbDpnv — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 25, 2019

No, Boot really said that:

[Kaepernick’s] agent is reaching out to teams to get him a tryout — but apparently hasn’t gotten a single positive response. This makes no football sense. Granted, Kaepernick hasn’t played since Jan. 1, 2017, but he’s only 31 years old — a decade younger than the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady — and all that inactivity means he’s a lot fresher than other players his age.

Max has applied the same deep thinking to the rest of his column.

What don’t you understand? Kaeperinck was a mediocre QB that bit the hand that fed him. The NFL owners did a cost/benefit analysis and decided he wasn’t worth the headaches he brought with him. It’s really just that simple. — Ibis Rex (@IbisRex) September 25, 2019

He's been offered several tryouts and a couple of contracts. He failed the tryouts and he rejected the contracts. This is all known information, easily accessible. Your ability to gather and process information is lacking. Good luck sucking up, though. https://t.co/0QiC6BNBQ3 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 25, 2019

That's a huge leap on fans being Democrats — Guha Prabakaran (@gprabaka) September 25, 2019

Show me the source on “most NFL fans are democrats” please — Buddy McMahan (@BuddyMcMahan) September 25, 2019

Most NFL fans do not lean Democratic. The NFL has the least partisan fan base of all major sports.https://t.co/t2JBdMJwvG Max simply is incapable of locating and utilizing information. https://t.co/0QiC6BNBQ3 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 25, 2019

Welp.

10 African-American quarterbacks started games in the NFL last weekend, by far a record. Kaepernick is not one of them because he's either not good enough for some teams, incapable of getting along with some teams, and refuses to sign with some teams. Deal with it. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 25, 2019

Or maybe he’s a 3rd rate QB who isn’t worth the drama factor? — Ann Boger (@ann_boger) September 25, 2019

Well, to be fair, Max Boot is a third-rate journalist who lives for drama.

Just when I thought your takes could not get any worse….BOOM! — Don Cheech (@donciccio807) September 25, 2019

JFC man, you decided to be a clown in a whole new arena you dont know anything about lol — Noah (@reeb1011) September 25, 2019

How can 1 person be this ignorant about everything they write about? — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 25, 2019

Quite a feat. But if anyone can pull it off, it’s Max Boot.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂stick to recycling your one Trump column, Max😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 25, 2019