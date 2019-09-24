It’s no secret that the BDS movement is full of crap. But for some reason, they continuously feel the need to broadcast that fact.
Take this, for example:
The struggles against racism and militarization, and for climate, economic and social justice are profoundly interconnected.
Join #climatestrike actions in your area & take action to end Israel’s climate apartheid against Palestinians. #BDS
Statement: https://t.co/FLwDEi9kcF pic.twitter.com/NlEBmx9cp9
— BDS movement (@BDSmovement) September 23, 2019
For people who take themselves so seriously, these sure are unserious people.
— Israel 4 ever (@Israel_for_ever) September 23, 2019
“Climate apartheid”?!?! pic.twitter.com/fb63jnnJYp
— Jackhar (@Jackhar29) September 24, 2019
Climate apartheid? You can’t be serious
— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) September 24, 2019
Lmfao.. can we throw anything else in there ..
— Gene stevens (@Genestevens20) September 24, 2019
"climate apartheid"
say that again, but slowly
— Papa Oscar Oscar Papa🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@MrshMell0w_New) September 24, 2019
This is mumbo jumbo at it's purest form
— mangum (@MisterNateeee) September 24, 2019
See those clouds? Mossad.
— (((Maj.Gifford Esterhase Ret))) (@GiffordSir) September 24, 2019
Heh.
It must really hurt to wake up in the morning and realize you're still this stupid.
— Tali (@BertocchiTali) September 24, 2019