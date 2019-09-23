You’ve gotta hand it to Donald Trump: When it comes to being Donald Trump, nobody does it better.

Case in point:

Watched this 5 second clip like ten times and it keeps getting better and better pic.twitter.com/u3wvWbsL0R — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 23, 2019

He’s definitely got a style.

Lmao telling a room full of journalists they're crooked as hell then saying you hope they enjoyed it Nobel Peace Prize now — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 23, 2019

You kind of have to laugh at this point.

A+. — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) September 23, 2019

Priceless 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Mark (@Mark83417797) September 23, 2019

The guy can’t help it.