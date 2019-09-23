You’ve gotta hand it to Donald Trump: When it comes to being Donald Trump, nobody does it better.
Case in point:
Watched this 5 second clip like ten times and it keeps getting better and better pic.twitter.com/u3wvWbsL0R
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 23, 2019
He’s definitely got a style.
Lmao telling a room full of journalists they're crooked as hell then saying you hope they enjoyed it
Nobel Peace Prize now
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 23, 2019
You kind of have to laugh at this point.
A+.
— Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) September 23, 2019
Priceless 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Mark (@Mark83417797) September 23, 2019
— JonathonSnyder (@JonathonSnyder) September 23, 2019
The guy can’t help it.
"Let Trump be Trump!" is something no one will ever have to say. https://t.co/D3rSQBftZg
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) September 23, 2019