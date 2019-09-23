Breaking news: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a major hypocrite.

OK, so that’s not really breaking news. But it’s always fun to call AOC out on her hypocrisy. That’s what Daily Caller congressional correspondent Henry Rodgers is doing today:

For someone who is so worried about the climate, @AOC’s Congressional office sure kills a bunch of trees. pic.twitter.com/fZs0QxFoTE — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 23, 2019

Huh.

Kills the trees, uses chemicals to bleach the paper pulp, and then uses more chemicals to create multi-colored post its. Not very thoughtful is she? — PDX Conservative (@conserve_p) September 23, 2019

Or is she actually super-duper thoughtful?