Beto O’Rourke is patting himself on the back for yet another moral victory over evil guns:

Wow! Is there anything Beto can’t do? Actually, yes. Like read, for example.

Because of "excessive manufacturing capacity" for AR-15's, and because they "believe there is adequate supply for modern sporting rifles for the foreseeable future", Robert. https://t.co/7JFwCe63xn — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) September 19, 2019

(They didn't. They announced that there are currently enough of their rifles (not just the AR-15) on the market to meet consumer demand, and that they are therefore temporarily switching production to meet their backlog of military orders.) https://t.co/WJZ3yjMO7r — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 19, 2019

so technically they are stopping production of AR15. he just chose to not mention they are just switching to M16s 🤡🤪 — Game-stock (@nrg359) September 19, 2019

Right. They're temporarily switching away from adding to the inventory of the most commonly owned rifle in America so that they can make weapons of war instead. https://t.co/WzsxlcyJB1 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 19, 2019

Oh.

From the piece he links to. pic.twitter.com/3wtHWQElHP — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 19, 2019

Reading never was Beto’s strong suit. His folk don’t know any better. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) September 19, 2019

He's not a smart man, Luke. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 19, 2019

I bet for just a moment, Beto actually believed he accomplished something. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 19, 2019

ABC News must’ve felt the same way, because here’s how they framed the story in their tweet:

Colt says it will stop producing the AR-15 for the consumer market in the wake of many recent mass shootings. https://t.co/Gm5HK2g9gK — ABC News (@ABC) September 19, 2019

What an interesting way to put it.

Wow! This is incredible news. — Jeff Hettinger (@jeffdhO4W) September 19, 2019

Yes. It’s literally incredible. Because it’s not accurate.

Talk about fake news. This is not why they're pausing production. https://t.co/yOyywlX1SF — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 19, 2019

That is not what they said. — Wes Linton (@W_S_Linton) September 19, 2019

The actual headline of ABC News’ article is “Colt will stop manufacturing AR-15 assault rifle for consumer market.” Why couldn’t they have just tweeted that out instead of trying to make it look like Colt’s decision was in response to mass shootings?

ABC, why are you lying, Colt suspended producing AR-15 because the market has more than enough already. #FakeNews — Nick See You On Parler (@retrover16) September 19, 2019

#FakeNews What they actually said is, there’s enough stock in the marketplace, so they’re going to catch up on fulfillment of military and law enforcement orders. — Mountain Man (@HitoyamaSensei) September 19, 2019

Even MSNBC — yes, that MSNBC — didn’t try to pull what ABC News pulled:

NEW: Colt suspends production of AR-15 rifles for civilian sales, saying there's already an "adequate supply" in the market. https://t.co/QmBRkrvalT — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 19, 2019

See, ABC News? Was that so difficult?