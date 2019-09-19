Beto O’Rourke is patting himself on the back for yet another moral victory over evil guns:

Wow! Is there anything Beto can’t do? Actually, yes. Like read, for example.

Oh.

ABC News must’ve felt the same way, because here’s how they framed the story in their tweet:

What an interesting way to put it.

Yes. It’s literally incredible. Because it’s not accurate.

The actual headline of ABC News’ article is “Colt will stop manufacturing AR-15 assault rifle for consumer market.” Why couldn’t they have just tweeted that out instead of trying to make it look like Colt’s decision was in response to mass shootings?

Even MSNBC — yes, that MSNBC — didn’t try to pull what ABC News pulled:

See, ABC News? Was that so difficult?

