Many have tried, but thus far, all have failed in their efforts to prove that GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw is, in fact, a Nazi.

Until today. See, Right Wing Watch “investigative reporter” Jared Holt has done some digging, and what he found is pretty shocking:

Here's Rep. Dan Crenshaw "liking" a meme about himself on a neo-Nazi Instagram page. pic.twitter.com/Wb5XMWs7BP — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) September 18, 2019

Here’s a screenshot juuuuust in case Jared deletes:

And a closeup of the incriminating evidence:

Well, there it is. He’s basically Hitler with an eye patch.

I always knew he was a nazi — Golfstar2010 (@golfstar2010) September 18, 2019

Hey @DanCrenshawTX your racism is peeking through again. — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) September 18, 2019

Maybe Lorne Michaels should put him back on SNL, since he's looking for someone to appeal to Nazis — Semi Gruntled (@Ijustreadatweet) September 18, 2019

See what Semi did there, you guys?

The replies to this from your followers are more telling. You little hack liar — David Cook (@LloydCh36499939) September 18, 2019

Little hack liar … yep, that’s Jared in a nutshell.

I can't read the whole thing but isn't it critical of him? — Matt S (@MattSeg09) September 18, 2019

What if, and bear with me here, he knows it was making fun of him and he can laugh at himself without scrolling down an entire timeline to figure out if someone is a prick first? — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) September 18, 2019

the meme is shitting on him so it would be safe to assume he doesn’t agree, no? https://t.co/WzG3ZB011s — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 18, 2019

It would indeed be safe to make that assumption. But where’s the fun in that?

I don't know why he fav'd it, since the meme is making fun of him. But the other content on this account is… something. pic.twitter.com/OWx5hGrU8c — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) September 18, 2019

In other words, Jared knows that Crenshaw wasn’t embracing neo-Nazis as his brothers in arms. But the truth isn’t nearly as interesting as the lie, is it?

Mission accomplished.

Can you imagine being as much of a loser as this Jared Holt guy? https://t.co/T39Bo7BT3N — RBe (@RBPundit) September 18, 2019

Meanwhile, we don’t recall Jared here doing any “investigative reporting” on, oh, say, Rashida Tlaib’s various social media “likes.”

Oliver once told me Instagram accounts didn’t count. You know. When the squad was following the anti-Semitic ones. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 18, 2019

Wait till Jared hears about the Instagram pages the squad was actually following. https://t.co/DV32Ys9zyB — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 18, 2019

He’s gonna go nuts, guys.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional screenshots and text.