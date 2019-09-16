This was pretty much inevitable, wasn’t it?

I call for the Resignation of everybody at The New York Times involved in the Kavanaugh SMEAR story, and while you’re at it, the Russian Witch Hunt Hoax, which is just as phony! They’ve taken the Old Grey Lady and broken her down, destroyed her virtue and ruined her reputation… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

…She can never recover, and will never return to Greatness, under current Management. The Times is DEAD, long live The New York Times! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

Donald Trump’s not about to pass up an opportunity to shame the New York Times for screwing the pooch once again. He’s not really in a position to dictate what the New York Times does, but honestly, after this Brett Kavanaugh clownshow, it’s hard to fault him too much for going off.

Interesting to see if this prompts a response from the Times, which has been silent on this story in terms of the hows and whys around how the story passed the smell test. https://t.co/Pjf2MYggMf — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 16, 2019

Stay tuned!

