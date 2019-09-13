Did you catch this moment during last night’s Democratic debate? Joe Biden dropped quite the bombshell:

Hold on. Joe Biden seriously said the Obama administration “didn’t lock people up in cages”? ? ?? — Dara Lind (@DLind) September 13, 2019

Yes. Yes he did:

WATCH: Joe Biden lies about not locking unaccompanied children in cages while Obama was president. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/xJpXjF84Op — America Rising (@AmericaRising) September 13, 2019

Either he really doesn’t remember the Obama years, or he’s lying through his teeth. Both scenarios make him look bad.

Biden: "We didn't lock people up in cages” Everyone else: pic.twitter.com/CQBT1N5dPT — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) September 13, 2019

LIE: Biden says he didn't lock unaccompanied children in cages while Obama was president. They did. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 13, 2019

Biden: We didn’t separate families and put people in cages! Ummm… pic.twitter.com/XLXP8T62B1 — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) September 13, 2019

Biden: "We didn't lock people up in cages' Sadly, they did. I wrote about it last year: https://t.co/8cykGrzTfe — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) September 13, 2019

I can’t watch this any further. And FYI, Biden is lying about “cages.” Those partitions being called cages were from the Obama Admin. That’s easily searchable. — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) September 13, 2019

Jorge Ramos’ framing is that deportations are bad unto themselves & need to be apologized for. Suggests Latinos shouldn’t trust Biden because those deportations occurred. Biden then claims he and Obama never put people in cages or separated families. That’s simply false. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) September 13, 2019

I care to learn exactly nothing else about this debate. That is a bald-faced lie. The pics of kids in cages that went viral in 2018 were from 2014; record numbers of deportations; etc etc etc. Good night. — Dara Lind (@DLind) September 13, 2019

He said this last week on Colbert’s show too and virtually no one in the media called him on it https://t.co/qkHUSwmEWW — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) September 13, 2019

Well, even CNN’s calling him on it this time:

FACT CHECK: Joe Biden said, “We didn’t lock people up in cages, we didn’t separate families.” Both of Biden’s claims are false. While the Obama administration didn’t systematically separate families, it did happen under certain circumstances. #DemDebate https://t.co/eWmlD55irr pic.twitter.com/mXh2k1ZxG8 — CNN (@CNN) September 13, 2019

One notable false claim tonight: Biden saying of the Obama administration and immigration, "We didn't lock people up in cages." They did, including children; there are lots of photos. https://t.co/wwMrOEAbIF — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 13, 2019

When you’ve lost CNN …