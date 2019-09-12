Longshot Marianne Williamson is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, but she might be figuring out that it’s probably better for her to run from Dems:

.@marwilliamson: “What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me? I’m a serious lefty but they are so — I understand why people on the right called them godless — I mean, it’s like, I didn’t think the left was as mean as the right, they are.” pic.twitter.com/0iXkWPRdAW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2019

Hey, we’re not gonna say she’s wrong.

The Revolution devours its own. https://t.co/BoPTLoVTyO — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) September 12, 2019

Isn’t that how it always goes?

Someone slipped her a red pill! pic.twitter.com/5YJ7mVWilq — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 12, 2019

One of us! One of us! One of us! One of us! One of us! One of us! One of us! One of us! One of us! One of us! One of us! One of us! One of us! One of us! https://t.co/F9C7evchLv — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 12, 2019

we’ll take you in, crazy crystal lady. you’re too good for them. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 12, 2019

Well, we love her more than her Democratic opponents, anyway. Because if nothing else, at least she’s fun to watch.

The reason is–and I want you to listen carefully here–we are using you. https://t.co/o2k6Gr3X7f — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 12, 2019

YOU SAID THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD SETH MY GOD — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) September 12, 2019

Just pipe down and let us enjoy this while we can.