As Twitchy told you earlier, the Justice Department has rejected Andrew McCabe’s appeal to avoid criminal charges. CNN was on it … well, sort of:

They seem to have left something out of that tweet … can you figure out what it is?

Trending

Now, to be fair, the CNN article does mention that “McCabe is a CNN contributor.” At the very, very end. Wonder why they’d try to bury that.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew McCabeCNN