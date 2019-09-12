As Twitchy told you earlier, the Justice Department has rejected Andrew McCabe’s appeal to avoid criminal charges. CNN was on it … well, sort of:
JUST IN: Justice Department rejects Andrew McCabe's appeal to avoid prosecution https://t.co/XYWGVNWBDG pic.twitter.com/ZFTATKbcnm
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 12, 2019
They seem to have left something out of that tweet … can you figure out what it is?
Can you remind us where he works now?
— Filthy Comfortable (@FilthyComforta2) September 12, 2019
CNN contributor Andrew McCabe
— Brian 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@NuseUSMC) September 12, 2019
rejects CNN contributor Andrew McCabe's https://t.co/WZLAveUY7b
— Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 12, 2019
Shouldn’t it say: @CNN contributer Andrew McCabe?? 😂
— Buddy McMahan (@BuddyMcMahan) September 12, 2019
*CNN contributor Andrew McCabe's
— Jim (@Ifitsthisname) September 12, 2019
*CNN employee Andrew McCabe
FIFY
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 12, 2019
CNN covering Andrew McCabe like they’ve never heard of him and don’t currently employ him is the best Twitter today. https://t.co/y0I9qb6z3O
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 12, 2019
Now, to be fair, the CNN article does mention that “McCabe is a CNN contributor.” At the very, very end. Wonder why they’d try to bury that.
I wonder why @brianstelter isn’t covering this breaking story.
I mean, this is his job as the media’s janitor.
— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 12, 2019