As Twitchy told you earlier, the Justice Department has rejected Andrew McCabe’s appeal to avoid criminal charges. CNN was on it … well, sort of:

JUST IN: Justice Department rejects Andrew McCabe's appeal to avoid prosecution https://t.co/XYWGVNWBDG pic.twitter.com/ZFTATKbcnm — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 12, 2019

They seem to have left something out of that tweet … can you figure out what it is?

Can you remind us where he works now? — Filthy Comfortable (@FilthyComforta2) September 12, 2019

CNN contributor Andrew McCabe — Brian 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@NuseUSMC) September 12, 2019

rejects CNN contributor Andrew McCabe's https://t.co/WZLAveUY7b — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) September 12, 2019

Shouldn’t it say: @CNN contributer Andrew McCabe?? 😂 — Buddy McMahan (@BuddyMcMahan) September 12, 2019

*CNN contributor Andrew McCabe's — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) September 12, 2019

*CNN employee Andrew McCabe FIFY — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) September 12, 2019

CNN covering Andrew McCabe like they’ve never heard of him and don’t currently employ him is the best Twitter today. https://t.co/y0I9qb6z3O — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 12, 2019

Now, to be fair, the CNN article does mention that “McCabe is a CNN contributor.” At the very, very end. Wonder why they’d try to bury that.