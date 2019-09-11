Tycoon and philanthropist T. Boone Pickens has passed away. He was 91.

#BREAKING: T. Boone Pickens, self-made Texas tycoon, has died at age 91. The former oil man and venture capitalist, who called Dallas home for decades, began receiving hospice care last week. He died from natural causes at home with family by his side. pic.twitter.com/b9pRY5uujd — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) September 11, 2019

As a tribute to Pickens, NPR’s “Embedded” podcast producer and reporter Tom Dreisbach is … trying to crap all over him:

Boone Pickens was a major funder of Republican causes and campaigns. He spent at least $1 million supporting the Swift Boat ads attacking John Kerry. As I found reporting for @nprembedded, he was also one of Mitch McConnell's earliest campaign donors.https://t.co/KcmODnR9dw — Tom Dreisbach (@TomDreisbach) September 11, 2019

In more recent years, Pickens gave: $1 million to American Crossroads, a GOP SuperPAC

$100,000 to the Senate Leadership Fund, a McConnell-linked SuperPAC

$100,000 to the John Bolton SuperPAC — Tom Dreisbach (@TomDreisbach) September 11, 2019

Pickens gave $1,000 to Mitch McConnell in 1984. (That was the legal maximum at the time.) That year, McConnell was soliciting checks from some major Texas oilmen, like "Bunker" Hunt. pic.twitter.com/Fb0T6PSVOw — Tom Dreisbach (@TomDreisbach) September 11, 2019

What, exactly, is the point of this exercise, Tom? Other than to make yourself look like a jackass?

This seriously deserves ratioing. — Jeff Drummond (@JeffDrummond) September 11, 2019

You’d better believe it does.

What is wrong with you??? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 11, 2019

when you’re a piece of trash pic.twitter.com/IzgtEWbWNH — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 11, 2019

Are we going to do this with anyone who dies from now on? https://t.co/X0txooZwg2 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) September 11, 2019

"Ackshually you should be happy this person died" is my favorite genre of obituary. https://t.co/NS4NKkcwvK — pneumataster (@neontaster) September 11, 2019

(also trying to cancel someone who has passed away for their political donations is pretty craven) — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 11, 2019

Cancelling someone who literally can't fight back. Stunning and brave — Renegade Pizza Guy (@RenegadePizaGuy) September 11, 2019

you’re trying to cancel someone who just died. Go to hell. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 11, 2019

***

Update:

Guess the ratio got to Tom: