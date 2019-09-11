Tycoon and philanthropist T. Boone Pickens has passed away. He was 91.

As a tribute to Pickens, NPR’s “Embedded” podcast producer and reporter Tom Dreisbach is … trying to crap all over him:

Trending

What, exactly, is the point of this exercise, Tom? Other than to make yourself look like a jackass?

You’d better believe it does.

***

Update:

Guess the ratio got to Tom:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: EmbeddedJohn KerryMitch McConnellnprrepublicansT. Boone PickensTom Dreisbach