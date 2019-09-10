Make room in the Cancel Closet, Dave Chappelle. Looks like Bill Burr may be joining you pretty soon:

Oh man.

When woke Twitter gets a hold of this new Bill Burr special #PaperTiger pic.twitter.com/vNQGYXivLe — YYZ (@416town) September 10, 2019

Dave Chapelle and Bill Burr specials in the same month? PC police gonna be trembling 😂 pic.twitter.com/6cM7IWNUh7 — Nick (@Spid3rNS) September 4, 2019

Everyone who got mad at Chappelle is gonna have a heart attack when they hear the new Bill Burr hahahaha this is fantastic — Wrong Home Video (@wronghomevideo) September 10, 2019

New Bill Burr standup on Netflix tomorrow. Get some rest now triggered Twitter. You’re gonna need it. — Ice 🏁 (@OfficiallyIce) September 10, 2019

Here’s the trailer:

And a peek:

Brace yourselves:

Bill Burr’s new comedy special is a gutbuster, conservative comedy connoisseurs confirm pic.twitter.com/oSRjL9hw5C — Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) September 10, 2019

Burr went off the deep end a while ago, it was only a matter of time before the usual suspects would be singing his praise — A$AP CHOMSKY (@tracksuitagenda) September 10, 2019

I like Bill Burr and all but what is it with Netflix comedy that leads them all to believe you can just spew all kinds of transphobic/sexist nonsense, and think it’s funny? — Marc Stone @ #MermSeason2019 (@OhHeyMarc) September 10, 2019

Bill Burr is an overrated, misogynistic, transphobic MRA. No wonder the cishets love him. Definitely in a camp similar to Louis, Chapelle, and Gervais. — Ash🛡️🌸 (@AshVPW) September 10, 2019

saw burr test out this material during a surprise set at the comedy cellar this summer and can confirm that it's both extremely not funny and tailor made for conservative twitter https://t.co/8EFyV3L7eX — cale g weissman (@caleweissman) September 10, 2019

There are no funny conservatives so all they can do is co-opt and appropriate aging comedians whose comedy isnt always as empathetic and forward thinking as it should be. https://t.co/WWtUigqIan — a number two pencil cuz they testin me (@biggib60) September 10, 2019

Since when should comedy be “empathetic and forward thinking”? That doesn’t sound like comedy; that sounds like a great way to let people know you don’t understand comedy at all.

Funny is a conservative concept now. pic.twitter.com/2Ow4imHaot — pneumataster (@neontaster) September 10, 2019

That’s actually … pretty sad.

.@nathanTbernard claims to be a "free speech activist," but complains about @billburr…for expressing his views on stage. These people don't know what they are bithcing about. Keep living in that echo chamber of privalige, you whiney bitch. #papertiger pic.twitter.com/6eCRqlQQCi — ZLB (@ZachBjorn_) September 10, 2019

Meanwhile, the rest of us will be out here enjoying ourselves.

Bill Burr and Dave Chappell vs woke Twitter #PaperTiger pic.twitter.com/A6pDK0oD9i — Carlo Miguel (@MIGGGGA) September 10, 2019

Cannot wait to watch this lol https://t.co/CuVcYv1FM5 — pneumataster (@neontaster) September 10, 2019