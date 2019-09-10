Make room in the Cancel Closet, Dave Chappelle. Looks like Bill Burr may be joining you pretty soon:
Available at Midnight!!! pic.twitter.com/Dw69tDf0J1
— Bill Burr (@billburr) September 10, 2019
Oh man.
When woke Twitter gets a hold of this new Bill Burr special #PaperTiger pic.twitter.com/vNQGYXivLe
— YYZ (@416town) September 10, 2019
Dave Chapelle and Bill Burr specials in the same month? PC police gonna be trembling 😂 pic.twitter.com/6cM7IWNUh7
— Nick (@Spid3rNS) September 4, 2019
Everyone who got mad at Chappelle is gonna have a heart attack when they hear the new Bill Burr hahahaha this is fantastic
— Wrong Home Video (@wronghomevideo) September 10, 2019
New Bill Burr standup on Netflix tomorrow. Get some rest now triggered Twitter. You’re gonna need it.
— Ice 🏁 (@OfficiallyIce) September 10, 2019
Holy shit @billburr RIP.
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) September 10, 2019
Here’s the trailer:
And a peek:
Bill Burr on “Bryan Cranston Controversy” — ‘Paper Tiger’ streaming now on Netflix. – #BillBurr #PaperTiger #BryanCranston #Netflix #NetflixIsAJoke pic.twitter.com/2VYzo9NRSh
— LookLaugh Comedy (@LookLaugh) September 10, 2019
Brace yourselves:
Bill Burr’s new comedy special is a gutbuster, conservative comedy connoisseurs confirm pic.twitter.com/oSRjL9hw5C
— Nathan Bernard (@nathanTbernard) September 10, 2019
This dude isn't joking. pic.twitter.com/5jgx7sSjpd
— pneumataster (@neontaster) September 10, 2019
Burr went off the deep end a while ago, it was only a matter of time before the usual suspects would be singing his praise
— A$AP CHOMSKY (@tracksuitagenda) September 10, 2019
I like Bill Burr and all but what is it with Netflix comedy that leads them all to believe you can just spew all kinds of transphobic/sexist nonsense, and think it’s funny?
— Marc Stone @ #MermSeason2019 (@OhHeyMarc) September 10, 2019
Bill Burr is an overrated, misogynistic, transphobic MRA. No wonder the cishets love him.
Definitely in a camp similar to Louis, Chapelle, and Gervais.
— Ash🛡️🌸 (@AshVPW) September 10, 2019
saw burr test out this material during a surprise set at the comedy cellar this summer and can confirm that it's both extremely not funny and tailor made for conservative twitter https://t.co/8EFyV3L7eX
— cale g weissman (@caleweissman) September 10, 2019
There are no funny conservatives so all they can do is co-opt and appropriate aging comedians whose comedy isnt always as empathetic and forward thinking as it should be. https://t.co/WWtUigqIan
— a number two pencil cuz they testin me (@biggib60) September 10, 2019
Since when should comedy be “empathetic and forward thinking”? That doesn’t sound like comedy; that sounds like a great way to let people know you don’t understand comedy at all.
Funny is a conservative concept now. pic.twitter.com/2Ow4imHaot
— pneumataster (@neontaster) September 10, 2019
That’s actually … pretty sad.
.@nathanTbernard claims to be a "free speech activist," but complains about @billburr…for expressing his views on stage. These people don't know what they are bithcing about. Keep living in that echo chamber of privalige, you whiney bitch. #papertiger pic.twitter.com/6eCRqlQQCi
— ZLB (@ZachBjorn_) September 10, 2019
Meanwhile, the rest of us will be out here enjoying ourselves.
Bill Burr and Dave Chappell vs woke Twitter #PaperTiger pic.twitter.com/A6pDK0oD9i
— Carlo Miguel (@MIGGGGA) September 10, 2019
Cannot wait to watch this lol https://t.co/CuVcYv1FM5
— pneumataster (@neontaster) September 10, 2019
Thank you to Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr and Netflix. Two specials in 2 weeks give me hope for our country that people still have a sense of humor.
— Harley Rider (@HarryLondick) September 10, 2019