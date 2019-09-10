Make room in the Cancel Closet, Dave Chappelle. Looks like Bill Burr may be joining you pretty soon:

Oh man.

Trending

Here’s the trailer:

And a peek:

Brace yourselves:

Since when should comedy be “empathetic and forward thinking”? That doesn’t sound like comedy; that sounds like a great way to let people know you don’t understand comedy at all.

That’s actually … pretty sad.

Meanwhile, the rest of us will be out here enjoying ourselves.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroBill Burrcomedycomedy specialconservativesfeminismNathan BernardNetflixpaper tigerSteven Crowder