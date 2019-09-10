As Twitchy told you, John Bolton has been relieved of his duties. It’s still not clear whether that was voluntarily or not. But one thing’s for sure: the media are going to milk this for all it’s worth.
Reporter: "Is this national security team a mess?" Mnuchin: "Absolutely not, that's the most ridiculous question I've ever heard of."
“Reporter,” eh? Which one?
Acosta, natch. https://t.co/GiJF9fBIep
Natch:
..@Acosta — "Is the national security team a mess?" pic.twitter.com/FPDCgg5I4V
.@Acosta asks whether the national security team is a "mess":
Mnuchin (who is not on that team): "Absolutely not. That's the most ridiculous question I've ever heard of."
Acosta retweeted both of those. You know, just to get the word out that he’s Real News, Mr. President.
Anyway, for what it’s worth:
Here we go. Acosta asks if NSC is "a mess." Hogan Gidley standing off stage mutters, "Is CNN a mess?" Rarely see that.
Welp.
Not very professional
— Dan S #HealthcareVoter (@Dsquared75) September 10, 2019
But enough about Jim Acosta.