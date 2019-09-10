As Twitchy told you, John Bolton has been relieved of his duties. It’s still not clear whether that was voluntarily or not. But one thing’s for sure: the media are going to milk this for all it’s worth.

Reporter: "Is this national security team a mess?" Mnuchin: "Absolutely not, that's the most ridiculous question I've ever heard of." — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) September 10, 2019

“Reporter,” eh? Which one?

Natch:

.@Acosta asks whether the national security team is a "mess": Mnuchin (who is not on that team): "Absolutely not. That's the most ridiculous question I've ever heard of." — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) September 10, 2019

Acosta retweeted both of those. You know, just to get the word out that he’s Real News, Mr. President.

Anyway, for what it’s worth:

Here we go. Acosta asks if NSC is "a mess." Hogan Gidley standing off stage mutters, "Is CNN a mess?" Rarely see that. — John T. Bennett (@BennettJohnT) September 10, 2019

Welp.

Not very professional — Dan S #HealthcareVoter (@Dsquared75) September 10, 2019

But enough about Jim Acosta.