As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN’s Jim Sciutto had a hot scoop revealing that the CIA was forced to extract an asset from Russia in 2017 because of Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified information.

“The removal happened at a time of wide concern in the intel community about mishandling of intel by Trump & his administration. Those concerns were described to CNN by five sources who served in the Trump administration, intelligence agencies & Congress.” https://t.co/zKiY4VwO3C — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 9, 2019

In a CNN exclusive, @jimsciutto reports that the US extracted one of its top spies from Russia in 2017, worried about exposure and Trump’s handling of intelligence. https://t.co/GSDOamGaF1 pic.twitter.com/yJFXNR9wlR — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) September 9, 2019

Just one minor problem: Sciutto got it wrong. Bigly. The facts didn’t line up at all with the narrative that Trump was responsible. Nevertheless, Sciutto is continuing to pimp his shoddy work, with a little help from Esquire:

⁦.⁦@esquire⁩ on the story behind the Russian spy story: “CNN's Jim Sciutto Talks CIA Russian Spy Scoop” https://t.co/JMZXwUfjVZ — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 10, 2019

The chutzpah.

Of course Brian Stelter retweeted it:

Because of course he did. Birds of a fake news feather flock together.