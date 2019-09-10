As Twitchy told you earlier, CNN’s Jim Sciutto had a hot scoop revealing that the CIA was forced to extract an asset from Russia in 2017 because of Donald Trump’s mishandling of classified information.

Just one minor problem: Sciutto got it wrong. Bigly. The facts didn’t line up at all with the narrative that Trump was responsible. Nevertheless, Sciutto is continuing to pimp his shoddy work, with a little help from Esquire:

The chutzpah.

Of course Brian Stelter retweeted it:

Because of course he did. Birds of a fake news feather flock together.

