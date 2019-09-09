In case you hadn’t heard, Sarah Palin’s husband Todd has reportedly filed for divorce after 31 years of marriage.
Sarah Palin's husband, Todd, files for divorce. https://t.co/0dEAxdBRFZ
— NBC News (@NBCNews) September 9, 2019
Divorce is incredibly difficult on families, but thankfully, there’s no shortage of lefties who are willing to turn it into a joke:
We can see divorce from here! #SarahPalin https://t.co/YbRFwLXAlF
— The Advocate (@TheAdvocateMag) September 9, 2019
Good news, ladies! Sarah Palin’s husband Todd has filed for divorce. This could be your big chance to hook this prize package before some other lucky gal snatches him up — but you’ll have to move fast!
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 9, 2019
If Sarah Palin doesn’t marry Kid Rock after she and Todd split up, I will be very disappointed.
— Andy Tarnoff (@AndyTarnoff) September 9, 2019
Congrats to America’s newest least eligible bachelor and bachelorette! #Schadenfreude https://t.co/uRBzaHqneo
— Naveed Jamali (@NaveedAJamali) September 9, 2019
But who will fly Sarah Palin around to shoot wolves from planes now? https://t.co/oC9NMnp7q2
— Tony Webster (@webster) September 9, 2019
First, Sarah Palin was divorced from reality
Now, Todd
— Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) September 9, 2019
Todd and Sarah Palin could see Russia from their house, but not their marriage falling apart. 😔😔
— Barney Phife Dawg (@PaulNaegle) September 9, 2019
I honestly can’t believe Todd Palin lasted as long as he did with Sarah Palin. He should get some type of award or trophy for putting up with that. pic.twitter.com/KyeZrcDIwQ
— Your Grace (@WhiteNorteno) September 9, 2019
Divorces suck in general, but let's remember that Sarah Palin has had a whole lot to say about the sanctity of other peoples' marriages.
Turnabout is fair play – maybe it's time we find out how sacred her marriage was.
— Maggie Holt (@magpepper) September 9, 2019
LMFAOOOOOO WHAT A DAY TO BE ALIVE!!! NAILIN PALIN 🤣
Sarah Palin's husband has reportedly filed for divorce, Anchorage Daily News says https://t.co/6H9xShUd53
— Areana 🔮 (@Gothnika) September 9, 2019
i try not to take pleasure in the misfortunes of others by sarah palin getting divorced is giving me a very specific flavor of schadenfreude
— magdalene visaggio (@MagsVisaggs) September 9, 2019
The thing about Sarah Palin and her husband getting divorced is that these people have zero qualms w/ lecturing others on their private lives and calling our LGBTQ families unhealthy. So, while divorce is usually not a reason for mocking, my schadenfreude is high today.
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 9, 2019
I just hope Sarah Palin can see a prenup from her house.
— Charlotte Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 9, 2019
HOLY SHIT, SARAH PALIN'S HUSBAND FILED FOR DIVORCE.
I'm LOL'ing so hard.
Couldn't happen to a nicer lady. pic.twitter.com/rORp0pLOQT
— Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 9, 2019
God, I just hope that Todd and Sarah Palin getting divorced doesn't lead their kids to start engaging in any antisocial behaviors.
— Matt Crowley (@MatthewPCrowley) September 9, 2019
Always nice when they take swipes at the kids.
But at least not everyone is terrible:
I don’t wish the challenges of going through that on anyone https://t.co/DQ21RJWfII
— Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) September 9, 2019
Agreed.
I’d wish a *lot* on Sarah Palin—that she always have to stand in the slowest line; that some toddler kicks her seat on every flight; that the dryer eats all of her left socks; that she comes to regret and atone for her impact on our politics.
But, genuinely, not this.
— Riley Roberts (@rileylroberts) September 9, 2019
Thank you.