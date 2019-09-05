In case you missed it, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called CNN out for being geographically challenged:

CNN’s communications team didn’t take too kindly to that:

If that’s not Real News, Mr. President, we don’t know what is.

Trending

Keep this up, CNN.

No one has done more to reflect poorly on CNN than CNN themselves.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: biasCNNCNN CommunicationsCNN PRDonald TrumpgeographymapStephanie Grisham