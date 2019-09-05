In case you missed it, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called CNN out for being geographically challenged:

Hi @CNN, I know you guys are busy analyzing lines on a map, but perhaps you use your time to study up on U.S. geography? pic.twitter.com/kVgifHfPK4 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) September 5, 2019

CNN’s communications team didn’t take too kindly to that:

Thanks, Stephanie. Yes, we made a mistake (which we fixed in less than 30 seconds). And now we are admitting it. You all should try it sometime. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 5, 2019

If that’s not Real News, Mr. President, we don’t know what is.

Some unbiased news coverage here — skeletor (@skeleto06292483) September 5, 2019

Keep this up, CNN.

Why that last line? Seriously? Wow. — Matt Jeffreys (@JMWBrenner) September 5, 2019

Kind if a douchbag response — Pblanche319 (@pblanche319) September 5, 2019

Wow, that was unprofessional. — Samantha Sullivan (@SamElizabethan) September 5, 2019

News organization? Unprofessional https://t.co/N7mFSRy8F1 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 5, 2019

That was the most unprofessional response I’m not surprised in today’s climate of reactive behavior but shame on you representing a network I liked… — Tessie Sugg (@SuggTessie) September 5, 2019

CNN can admit a mistake? Then why is Brian Stelter still on the air all the time? Also note that this is a news network using their communications department to criticize a president — all while pretending they don't report with bias. https://t.co/CD3rK7PmiP — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) September 5, 2019

This is an unprofessional response that reflects poorly on your company and perpetuates impressions of bias at your company. @CNN — Jeffrey Jaeger (@jjaeger3) September 5, 2019

No one has done more to reflect poorly on CNN than CNN themselves.