A bit of good news on the Leif Olson front, via the Daily Caller’s Luke Rosiak:

More from the Daily Caller:

A senior Labor Department official told the DCNF that “the acting secretary personally made this decision after carefully reviewing all the facts and circumstances. He concluded that a correction is much better than an injustice.”

In a statement sent to the DCNF, the department said Olson “on Friday, August 30, 2019, senior policy advisor of the Wage and Hour Division Leif Olson offered his resignation and the department accepted. Following a thorough reexamination of the available information and upon reflection, the department has concluded that Olson has satisfactorily explained the tone and content of his sarcastic social media post and will return to his position.”

It shouldn’t’ve taken this long for Olson to be reinstated, but better late than never.

It was the right thing to do.

Tough break, Ben Penn.

Well, we’re pretty confident that next time, Bloomberg will stand by Penn, too.

Better call Saul, Bloomberg. Just in case.

