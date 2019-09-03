Hurricane Dorian’s ravaging of the Bahamas is all the proof Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needs that climate change is not only real, but that it’s classist (and probably racist):

Listen to this pilot, flying over Abaco in the Bahamas, listing what’s “gone” because of Hurricane Dorian pic.twitter.com/MwhAeiI8cl — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) September 3, 2019

This is what climate change looks like: it hits vulnerable communities first. I can already hear climate deniers screeching: “It’s always been like this! You’re dim,” etc. No. This is about science & leadership. We either decarbonize&cut emissions, or we don’t & let people die. https://t.co/paUHKAp03e — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 3, 2019

This is about science! Now let me tell you how hurricanes seek out poor people.

Carbon Dioxide is responsible for the location of the Bahamas. https://t.co/jiUXC1N6En — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) September 3, 2019

So the hurricane is racist?? — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) September 3, 2019

Because hurricanes know where "vulnerable communities" are. — Veegersbeeper (@Veegerbeeper) September 3, 2019

What did you think the aftermath of a hurricane looked like? — Probably Libertarianism (@PLibertarianism) September 3, 2019

There's literally always been hurricanes — The Real Bepo (D) (@RealBepo) September 3, 2019

We have no doubt that AOC hears screeching right now. But she’s the one doing the screeching.

Where are all the journalists who mock politicians for confusing weather and climate now? This is no better than a politician like Trump declaring that global warming is fake because of a cold streak, but AOC gets a pass because she has the right views. https://t.co/Vf1h9yU4kL — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 3, 2019

Seriously. How is what AOC said any less stupid than anything Trump has said? How is her attempt to politicize Hurricane Dorian any less obnoxious or offensive?

BREAKING: Hurricane hits coast first like it has for all of human history. Stop using a tragic event to push your climate change extremism. Your loud, ignorant assertions makes it hard to have an *actual* conversation on how to realistically address climate change. — Baylor Cook (@j_baylorcook) September 3, 2019